Shocker: The 'Experts' Who Declare Recessions Are Democrat Megadonors

There's been much ado about whether the United States is in a recession or not as the White House literally rewrites economic lexicons to bend reality and make things look more favorable for President Joe Biden and Democrats on the ballot in November's midterms. Some in the mainstream media are indulging the Dems' talking points and saying "the definition of recession is much squishier" than the textbook definition that even CNN has been using in segments recently.

The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) is the nongovernmental body — via its Business Cycle Dating Committee — that determines when a recession starts and ends, supposedly free from political influence. But is the NBER really an impartial, apolitical crew?

A review of Federal Election Commission (FEC) records — searched via OpenSecrets — conducted by Townhall showed found tens of thousands of dollars in political contributions matching the names, locations, and employers of the NBER's Business Cycle Dating Committee's members.

The Business Cycle Dating Committee is currently made up of eight members from supposedly "elite" institutions of higher education, and includes the married couple of Christina and David Romer from U.C. Berkeley who were found to be the most generous to Democrats seeking elected office — including Joe Biden.

Christina Romer — who served on the committee from 2003 to 2008 and joined the group again in 2010 — has given more than $30,000 to Democrats, including President Joe Biden. Here's just a sampling of her donations:

Christina's husband, David Romer, has been on the committee since 2010 after previously serving from 2003 to 2009. His donations to Democrats topped $38,000, again including contributions to Joe Biden:

James Stock served on the committee from 2009 to 2012 and joined it again in 2016, and his donations top $5,000, including $2,800 to Joe Biden.

Making fewer political contributions but still showing partisan preference are Robert Hall of Stanford University who FEC record searches turned up just one $450 donation to Josh Harder in 2018 and Valerie Ramey of U.C. San Diego who have $500 to Democrat city council candidate Sherri Lightner in 2012. MIT's James Poterba also only turned up one donation — $250 to an independent in 2012. The remaining committee member, Mark Watson of Princeton University, turned up no matching FEC donor records.

The larger NBER board of directors that, as its website explains, "exercises all of the powers of the Corporation and is responsible for establishing its policies and supervising the direction and management of its affairs." The board's chair and vice chair both also gave thousands to Democrats.

NBER Chair John Lipsky has made $7,500 in donations to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer between 2000 and 2021, along with $250 given to Bill de Blasio in 2011. NBER Vice Chair Peter Blair Henry turned up records of $4,000 to Barack Obama between 2007 and 2012.

Of course, the NBER board leaders and Business Cycle Dating Committee members are free to make contributions to anyone they like, but the one-sided financial support by a majority of the members show an underlying lack of intellectual diversity among the group. What's more, the direct contributions to Biden in 2020 from some of those responsible for declaring the U.S. economy in a recession on his watch sets up a unique conflict of interest of which Americans being told "there is no recession" ought to be aware. The committee is not an entirely independent body if its members have a financial stake in supporting one party's future and previously supported the officeholder(s) who stand to suffer politically depending on whether a recession is or is not declared.