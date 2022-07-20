Finally: Bill de Blasio Says He's Quitting Electoral Politics

Less than two months after throwing his hat in the ring as a candidate for New York's 10th Congressional District in November's midterms, it seems Bill de Blasio may have finally figured out that literally no one likes him or wants to vote for him again. Evidently (and finally) reading the writing on the wall, de Blasio said he's leaving electoral politics. Cue the celebrations.

In a video tweeted out by the groundhog-murdering former Big Apple mayor, de Blasio admitted that "it's clear" New Yorkers don't want him to stick around. No kidding.

It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/gpt6V6WLUf — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 19, 2022

"These last couple months I've had this really amazing opportunity to spend time with people in Brooklyn, in Manhattan, listening to New Yorkers, everything they've been through," de Blasio said of his less than two month-long campaign for Congress. "I've listened really carefully to people and it's clear to me that when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option, and I respect that," he continued.

Calling his political career an "amazing journey," de Blasio admitted that he "made mistakes" but said "I want to do better in the future" — whatever that holds outside of electoral politics. "The bottom line is I'm filled with gratitude today, truly, for all the good in New York City."

The fact that Bill de Blasio, a man whose tenure as New York City mayor was an unmitigated disaster, thought he could run for Congress in a district that included portions of NYC, shows the outsized ego, blinding pride, and lack of awareness de Blasio possesses. It's no surprise that even Dem voters in the 10th District told Bill to buzz off, but it's still staggering it took him getting embarrassed like this to realize his career in electoral politics was over.

Whatever he ends up doing next — a soft landing at CNN or MSNBC, a progressive think tank gig, or zookeeper — one can be sure de Blasio will continue to be the same bumbling Democrat who dropped a groundhog on its head and cut the furry forecaster's life short. There's a chance de Blasio will learn from his brief congressional campaign but then again, probably not. In the words of Janice Dean: