Conservatives on Capitol Hill Herald End of Roe and Casey

Following Friday's Supreme Court decision that overruled the legally dubious reasoning used in the Roe and Casey decisions, conservative member of the House and Senate were quick to note the historic nature of the landmark decision and responded with appreciation for the Court's bravery amid unprecedented hostilities from the pro-abortion left. Here's what lawmakers on Capitol Hill are saying.

Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana:

Today is a joyful day and a turning point for the unborn in America. I will be celebrating tonight with my wife Amanda and our three daughters. I’d like to thank the thousands of pro-life advocates, conservative representatives, and voters, who have worked tirelessly for nearly 50 years to overturn the disastrous Roe decision. I am reiterating my call for Governor Holcomb and the Indiana legislatures to convene a special session and pass pro-life legislation. I will be working hard in Congress to build on today’s victory. Lastly, I’m astonished by the bravery of the Supreme Court Justices, who upheld their oath to the Constitution and issued an impartial, thorough and correct decision, even in the face of a murder attempt and a coordinated left-wing intimidation campaign condoned by the Biden Department of Justice. I’m praying for their safety.

Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee:

Having worked alongside Tennesseans to protect the innocent lives of unborn children for years, I applaud today’s Supreme Court ruling. Despite false claims from the left, this decision will not ban abortion. Instead, it returns the decision to the states and empowers state legislatures with more flexibility to craft policy through the democratic process. It is unacceptable that a draft opinion was leaked in advance and that the person responsible has not been caught. The leaker has jeopardized the safety of our justices, and threats of violence by the radical militant mob are unacceptable. We appreciate the brave law enforcement officers working overtime to protect our justices and their families.

House GOP leadership:

Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. We applaud this history ruling, which will save countless lives. The Supreme Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people's elected representatives in Congress and the states. In the days and weeks following this decision, we must work to continue to reject extreme policies that seek to allow late-term abortions and taxpayer dollars to fund these elective procedures. The people's representatives must defend the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for every American - born and unborn. As we celebrate today's decision, we recognize the decades of advocacy from the pro-life movement and we acknowledge much work remains to protect the most vulnerable among us.

Rep. Greg Steube of Florida:

More than 63 million unborn children have been murdered by abortion since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, and each year in Florida, there are approximately 70,000 abortions. Today is a monumental day in America that will be celebrated for decades to come. I value the sanctity of every human life and I’m thrilled to see Life prevail today. I applaud our courageous U.S. Supreme Court Justices’ opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. By reversing the judicial lawmaking of Roe v. Wade, they have rightfully decided that Roe v. Wade exceeded the constitutional authority of the Court.

Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming:

As a fierce pro-life advocate, I applaud the decision issued today by the Supreme Court. Abortion should have never been a federal issue to begin with, and I’m pleased the control over this issue returned to where it belongs – in the hands of duly-elected state legislatures. I am also glad to see the leaked draft opinion and the attempts by leftist protestors to sway the Court’s opinion did not have any impact on this Constitutionally sound decision. I remain concerned at the precedent the leak sets, and am hopeful the person responsible for the leak will be found and prosecuted for this crime.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington:

This is one of the most momentous days in American history for the dignity and sanctity of every human life. This is just the beginning of a new era to define the human rights issue of our generation and to provide care, hope, and support for moms and their children at every stage of their lives. Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats want an extreme and discriminatory pro-abortion agenda to be the law of the land. Their Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act nationalizes abortions for all nine months, making America just as radical as China and North Korea. It legalizes discriminatory abortions at any stage based on a baby’s sex, race, and disability, including Down syndrome. It also overrides state laws that protect women from coercion. No part of this agenda celebrates the dignity, value, or potential of human life. Yet, nearly every Democrat in Congress is on the record for it.

Senator John Boozman of Arkansas:

This is a long-awaited, consequential day for our nation. The Supreme Court’s decision to affirm there is no constitutional right to indiscriminately sacrifice the lives of children in their mothers’ wombs is the culmination of decades of work to correct the tragic, deadly lie that unborn babies are expendable and undeserving of protection. I’m pleased to have helped confirm justices to our nation’s highest court who are committed to interpreting the Constitution in a manner that is consistent and true to its intent and meaning. With this ruling, the American people will finally have the opportunity to enact their will on this issue instead of unelected judges in Washington, D.C. I am proud of Arkansas’s steadfast commitment to defend the sanctity, dignity and value of every human life, including vulnerable children who deserve our compassion and care.

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas:

Today’s decision by the United States Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson rightly restores to the American people their ability to defend the God-given right to life. Thanks be to God. Roe was a legal and moral failure; it was a failure that has been tearing apart the fabric of our nation and the lives of Americans for half a century; a failure that runs counter to both Constitutional and natural law; and a failure that directly enabled the deaths of some 60 million innocent Americans of all colors, races, backgrounds, and both sexes. The Court today places Roe in its rightful place in history: the ash heap. A mother's impulse to consider abortion is rooted in fear that for too long has been exploited for political ends. Let us resolve to move past political rhetoric. Let us unite as Americans to celebrate, promote, and protect the lives of both the mother and the child. Let us endeavor to make it as easy, healthy, and hopeful as possible to choose life. Most of all, take time today to thank the Almighty for the gift of life.

Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee:

I believe we have a moral duty to protect unborn children who cannot protect themselves. Today is a consequential day, not only for those who believe that all life is a precious gift, but also for American democracy and the rule of law. This decision doesn’t ban abortion—it simply returns decision-making on abortion to the people. That’s how it should be in a republic—matters not addressed by the Constitution should be decided by the people through their elected representatives, not by nine unelected judges in Washington, D.C. I will continue to strongly advocate for pro-life policies that safeguard our children and our families.

Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida:

Today’s decision by the Supreme Court to reverse Roe will save millions of innocent, unborn lives. The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was based on outdated science and a flawed constitutional interpretation. Instead, today’s decision will allow states to determine their own abortion laws. Modern science shows that babies in the womb have heartbeats and do, in fact, feel pain. The argument that children have no rights until after birth is flawed. This is ultimately a debate about when life begins and deserves protection. That debate should be settled by elected legislatures. As a matter of comparison, the United States is one of only a handful of countries in the world that allow abortion on demand, comparable to authoritarian regimes such as China and North Korea. Even most European nations maintain some restrictions for abortions.

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama: