Bill de Blasio Is Running for Office Again

It's not been long since groundhog murderer and former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio failed in his bid for the White House and proceeded to leave City Hall after botching the Big Apple's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Past failures apparently didn't dissuade him from thinking he could continue his career in public service, because on Friday morning the former Mayor announced his next endeavor: the U.S. House of Representatives.

Wherever I go, people ask: can things get better? I say from my heart: YES, but WE have to make them better. In our neighborhoods and our nation, the way to save our democracy is to be part of it. So as I declare my candidacy in #NY10 I ask you to join us: https://t.co/FaMeUQ5PES — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) May 20, 2022

Apparently using the tired, vague, and over-used platform of "save our democracy," de Blasio announced his bid for Congress on Morning Joe.

"The poll shows people are hurting, they need help, they need help fast, and they need leaders who can actually get them help now and know how to do it," de Blasio told Joe and Mika on MSNBC. "I do know how to do it from years of serving the people of this city, and so today I'm declaring my candidacy for Congress in the 10th Congressional District of New York," he announced.

The general consensus on Twitter following de Blasio's announcement: Why won't he just go away?

The newly-drawn 10th District in New York was created after an Empire State court struck down a redistricting map drawn by the state legislature that unfairly advantaged Democrat candidates running for the next ten years. The new map wiped out Democrat advantages and put a significant number of New York congressional seats in play for Republicans.

But de Blasio, who had a terrible showing in the 2020 Democrat Presidential Primary race and failed spectacularly and tragically in his response to the pandemic in New York City doesn't necessarily have the authority to declare he has the knowledge necessary to help hurting New Yorkers in the 10th District. As a wishy-washy leftist, he also is unlikely to do anything to address the causes of that pain: the Biden administration's war on American energy, refusal to stop the crime and drugs flowing across the open U.S.-Mexico border, and ignorance of what its policies are doing to make life harder for everyday Americans.

What's more, if de Blasio is elected, Democrats are likely to be in the minority in the House, meaning he would have even less power to do anything — suggesting that his political comeback is more about himself than the people he hopes to represent in Congress.

A free piece of advice for his fledgling campaign's staff: keep him away from furry forest animals.