midterm election

Bill de Blasio Is Running for Office Again

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: May 20, 2022 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Bill de Blasio Is Running for Office Again

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

It's not been long since groundhog murderer and former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio failed in his bid for the White House and proceeded to leave City Hall after botching the Big Apple's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Past failures apparently didn't dissuade him from thinking he could continue his career in public service, because on Friday morning the former Mayor announced his next endeavor: the U.S. House of Representatives. 

Apparently using the tired, vague, and over-used platform of "save our democracy," de Blasio announced his bid for Congress on Morning Joe.

"The poll shows people are hurting, they need help, they need help fast, and they need leaders who can actually get them help now and know how to do it," de Blasio told Joe and Mika on MSNBC. "I do know how to do it from years of serving the people of this city, and so today I'm declaring my candidacy for Congress in the 10th Congressional District of New York," he announced. 

The general consensus on Twitter following de Blasio's announcement: Why won't he just go away?

The newly-drawn 10th District in New York was created after an Empire State court struck down a redistricting map drawn by the state legislature that unfairly advantaged Democrat candidates running for the next ten years. The new map wiped out Democrat advantages and put a significant number of New York congressional seats in play for Republicans. 

But de Blasio, who had a terrible showing in the 2020 Democrat Presidential Primary race and failed spectacularly and tragically in his response to the pandemic in New York City doesn't necessarily have the authority to declare he has the knowledge necessary to help hurting New Yorkers in the 10th District. As a wishy-washy leftist, he also is unlikely to do anything to address the causes of that pain: the Biden administration's war on American energy, refusal to stop the crime and drugs flowing across the open U.S.-Mexico border, and ignorance of what its policies are doing to make life harder for everyday Americans. 

What's more, if de Blasio is elected, Democrats are likely to be in the minority in the House, meaning he would have even less power to do anything — suggesting that his political comeback is more about himself than the people he hopes to represent in Congress. 

A free piece of advice for his fledgling campaign's staff: keep him away from furry forest animals. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Hidin' Biden Goes 100 Days Without an Interview
Spencer Brown
Nicolle Wallace's Plea for Laws Against 'Illegal Guns' Is Peak MSM Lunacy
Spencer Brown
NYT: Enrollment in Public Schools Has Dropped by 1.2 Million Since the Pandemic, But We're Not Sure Why
Guy Benson
White House Responds to Pro-Life Oklahoma Bill Banning Abortion at Conception
Madeline Leesman

Joy Reid: 'Christian Nationalists' Won't Stop at Abortion During Their 'Jihad'
Julio Rosas
Biden-Harris Abortion Extremism Obsession Continues to Be on Display as VP Meets with Abortion Providers
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular