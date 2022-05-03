Trump Says SCOTUS Leak 'Very Dangerous Precedent'

Former President Donald Trump added his voice to the growing chorus slamming the unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that showed a majority voting to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sharing his thoughts with Fox News Digital, President Trump — who appointed several of the Supreme Court Justices who POLITICO reported were set to vote in favor or overturning Roe — said the leak was "so surprising to see coming out of the Supreme Court, because Washington is a city of leaks and yet the Supreme Court, I’ve never seen a leak and people haven’t seen leaks and that's for decades, so it was so surprising to see."

Trump called the shocking leak "disconcerting" and noted that it set "a very dangerous precedent" for the Court going forward now that it finds itself "in a very bad position."

When asked about the leak and very real potential that Roe will in fact be overturned by SCOTUS just months before November's midterm elections, Trump said it is "very much a 50-50 issue" that is "tough."

"There are a lot of people that are beyond thrilled," Trump noted of the prospect that the landmark case would be overturned and decisions on regulating or prohibiting abortion would be up to individual states, "and there are a lot of people that are not that way, and it can go both ways in a sense," he said.

As Trump's 2016 campaign manager and former counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway highlighted on Tuesday morning, the path to this apparent victory for the pro-life movement started when Trump slammed Hillary Clinton during a debate for her "extremist" views on abortion.

Others also pointed out that President Trump's legacy may very well have a new accomplishment soon if Roe is overturned by a Supreme Court he — along with a Republican Senate majority — nominated and confirmed.

Trump was also the first sitting president to appear at and address the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. in January 2020.

"We are here for a very simple reason: to defend the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential," he said to pro-life activists gathered on the National Mall. "They are coming after me because I am fighting for you and we are fighting for those that have no voice, and we will win because we know how to win. Together we are the voice for the voiceless," he added.