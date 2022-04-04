Secret Service Spending $30K Per Month on Mansion to Protect Hunter Biden

The United States Secret Service (USSS) has been paying more than $30,000 per month for a Malibu mansion near first-kid Hunter Biden's rented California home, according to new reporting from ABC. The property, rented at market value by USSS on a 0.7 acre lot along the coast with "gorgeous ocean views" is described as "a perfect retreat for discerning clientele," ABC reported.

The taxpayer-funded USSS outpost also reportedly features "six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, a tasting room, a built-in barbecue, a pool, a spa, and a spiral staircase that leads up to a "castle-like tower to the master retreat with wet bar" to make for "resort style living at its finest." How nice.

As ABC also notes, the Secret Service-rented home is roughly $10,000 per month more expensive than the home Hunter Biden rents in Malibu. So while Americans ask "Where's Hunter?" they've apparently been footing the bill for his USSS security.

The Secret Service also uses taxpayer funding to pay for properties near President Biden's Delaware homes in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington.

When asked about the costs, the Secret Service told ABC that, "Due to the need to maintain operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on the means, methods, or resources used to conduct our protective operations."

As Katie reported previously, the storm swirling around Hunter Biden — and the "big guy," President Biden — continues to worsen as more documents and revelations come to light. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) recently took to the Senate floor to give a "small taste" of the Biden families ties to China and its communist leaders:

"There’s no middle man in this transaction. This is one hundred thousand dollars from what is effectively an arm of the communist Chinese government direct to Hunter Biden...Beyond this document, in future speeches Senator Johnson and I will show you more transfers between and among companies such as CEFC, Northern International Capital, Hudson West Three, Hunter Biden’s Owasco and James Biden’s Lion Hall Group," he continued. "In our next speeches, we’ll show you more records that haven’t been seen before – records that undeniably show strong links between the Biden Family and communist China.

Other revelations from Hunter's laptop from hell that were finally confirmed by The New York Times and Washington Post create more headaches for President Biden and his administration as they face growing questions about what President Biden knew about and how he may have been involved in Hunter's business dealings with foreign nations, some of which date back to Biden's time as VP in the Obama administration.