Inflation Drives Super Bowl Party Costs 14% Higher This Year

After inflation numbers for January hit another 40-year record of 7.5 percent, Americans planning parties for the big game on Sunday between the Bengals and the Chargers are set to take a super-sized hit to their wallet to bring home Super Bowl party necessities.

Even CNN noted that "Inflation is coming for your Super Bowl party" this year, with many favorites hitting double-digit increases and the overall cost for Americans being as much as 14 percent more expensive.

The prices are being driven up especially high due to meat. Wings are up 12 percent since last year, ground beef is up 13 percent, and for those classier Super Bowl shindigs, steak is up 21 percent. If you're looking to cut costs, stick with hotdogs — they're among a few food items that are less expensive than last year. And while the cost of a bag of chips is only about one percent higher this year, avocados for your guacamole are between 25 and 50 percent more expensive.

When it comes to beverages, beer prices are up four percent year over year, wine is about three percent more expensive, but a 12-pack of soda costs 12 percent more this year.

Higher costs for Super Bowl parties come after consumers weathered more expensive Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners as inflation continued to put pressure on Americans' wallets. And while you're unlikely to see a flashy infographic on the cost of watch parties from the White House similar to its tweet about an alleged 16-cent savings on Fourth of July BBQs, Republicans are pointing out the rising costs on everyday items. The NRCC is out with an ad ahead of the big game highlighting rising prices on Super Bowl staples and how "Joe Biden's inflation is intercepting your paycheck."



