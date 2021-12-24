Joe Biden's '12 Days of Crises'

While President Joe Biden and his administration tout what they say are successes as the end of the president’s first year in office looms, the spin from Psaki and others just doesn't match the reality being experienced by Americans from coast to coast.

To highlight the breadth of the issues caused by Biden policies, the RNC released a video series on Biden's "12 Days of Crises" to coincide with Christmas and highlight the pain being felt by Americans.

"Crisis, lies, and failure are the hallmarks of Biden’s presidency," noted RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. "In less than a year under Biden’s watch, there has been a catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, historic price increases, and a crisis at the border." And that is where Biden's 12 Days of Crises — as outlined by the RNC — begin, all of which have been covered by Townhall this year.

On the first day of crises Joe Biden gave us a border crisis.

Our own Julio Rosas has reported extensively from the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas and Yuma, Arizona — and several locations in between — showing the Biden administration's lack of action to stem a record-setting number of illegal border crossings, apprehensions, and "gotaways" in addition to increasing human and drug smuggling operations. When Julio confronted Biden's DHS secretary about the situation, Alejandro Mayorkas still wouldn't call the status of America's southern border a "crisis." Biden continues to claim that the border is closed, but Julio's reporting proves it's just one of Biden’s many unmitigated crises.

On the second day of crises Joe Biden gave us a disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

As our loyal readers know, Townhall led the charge warning that what Biden said was going on in Afghanistan was little more than wishful thinking. While the White House claimed there was no diplomatic evacuation taking place in Kabul, Townhall reported that embassy staff were shredding documents and destroying computers. When Biden claimed that the Afghan government's potential fall to the Taliban was anything but certain, Townhall told the truth Biden surely knew but wouldn't say. We also warned that Biden's withdrawal was setting up the largest hostage crisis in U.S. history, and when Biden and his administration lied about how many Americans were left behind, we kept telling the stories of those Biden stranded. Following the Kabul drone strike Biden's defense officials called a "righteous strike," Townhall warned that it may have been a botched attack. And it was.

On the third day of crises, Joe Biden gave skyrocketing gas prices to every American.

The pain felt by Americans at the pump is something Biden has also ignored, and his supposed fix of tapping into America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve intended to be used in emergencies like natural disasters or disruptions caused by foreign wars did almost nothing to help the American people. Making things worse, Biden has spent his first year in office turning the United States from an energy independent country to one dependent on foreign supplies. One of his first acts after being sworn in was to kill the Keystone Pipeline, just part of his work to make fossil fuels so expensive that suddenly less-reliable "green" energy seems appealing.

On the fourth day of crises, Joe Biden gave us an unconstitutional vaccine mandate.

After saying that he wouldn't issue a federal vaccine mandate, Biden — somewhat predictably — went back on his word and levied a requirement on federal employees, federal contractors, and tens of millions of Americans who work for private companies. His mandate was announced as an attempt to distract from his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and it was so haphazardly put together that it quickly encountered legal challenges from states' attorneys general and companies who wanted to fight for their employees' healthcare freedom. And, after many companies implemented Biden's mandate, a growing number have also reversed the mandate, including Biden's beloved Amtrak.

On the fifth day of crises, Joe Biden gave Americans a reckless tax and spending spree.

No matter how many times Biden, Psaki, Schumer, and Pelosi claimed that the cost of Biden's Build Back Better budget was "zero dollars," it's just not true. As Townhall covered, the Congressional Budget Office — which Biden used to praise until it no longer served his purpose — confirmed what we'd reported for months: Build Back Better is really a plan to make America's economy even worse.

On the sixth day of crises, Joe Biden put parents and students last.

One needs to look no further than Biden's relationship with teacher unions to see he doesn't value students or their families. School closures and remote learning? No problem for President Biden. Mask mandates for young children? It's necessary. Terry McAuliffe thinks parents shouldn't have a role in their kids' education? Full endorsement from Biden. And don't forget Biden's Department of Justice took the National School Boards Association's lead and directed the FBI to go after parents who are speaking up and demanding accountability from their school boards.

On the seventh day of crises, Joe Biden gave himself another vacation in Delaware.

It wasn't a secret when he took office that Joe Biden loves Delaware. Almost more than he loves ice cream cones and Amtrak. What Americans may not have counted on was just how much time he would spend there, even amid some of his other crises. Perhaps most notably, his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, during which Biden would return to the White House from the beach in Delaware to give a speech and then immediately get back on Marine One to go back to Delaware.

On the eighth day of crises, Joe Biden gave all Americans rising prices.

It seems as though every month brings a new record-high for inflation numbers under President Biden. At first, he said it was transitory, then members of his own administration killed that theory, but Biden still isn't taking any action to alleviate the pressure. Prices on basically everything, from gas to grocery and utility bills, continue to rise. And while Biden keeps trying to tout wage growth as proof that his economic policy is helping Americans, he conveniently neglects to mention that inflation has wiped out any gains in wages. In fact in months such as October, the impact of Biden's agenda meant that Americans actually saw real wages decrease by 0.5 percent.

On the ninth day of crises, Joe Biden created a nationwide supply chain crisis.

Here's to hoping all your Christmas and holiday shopping happened without incident, but if you’re waiting for some goods on a ship from Asia, your gift might still be floating in the boat parking lot off the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, or sitting in a container awaiting transport. Shortages caused rations on certain Thanksgiving meal items at grocery chains and, according to Biden's statement earlier in the holiday season, Santa was the only one who could guarantee the tree is surrounded by gifts on Christmas morning.

On the tenth day of crises, Joe Biden put China first.

China, one of Biden's first forays into foreign policy as president, went poorly from the start. Despite signing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into law on Thursday, the Biden administration was hesitant to support the legislation and reports suggested that the White House was urging a delay on the bill. And don't forget how often Biden and his administration have dismissed concerns about China's rule in the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus.

On the eleventh day of crises, Joe Biden did nothing to address crime surges across the country.

In case there wasn't already enough data to prove that America is getting less safe under President Biden, this week's armed carjackings of an Illinois state Senator and member of the U.S. House Representatives should send a message to Biden and other Democrats that their defund-the-police agenda is endangering lives across the country. Homicides, carjackings, brazen smash-and-grab robberies, and other crime continue to hit records not seen in decades, but yet again Biden won’t take action

On the twelfth day of crises, Joe Biden’s approval rating plummeted lower and lower after each crisis.

So yes, there's a lot of bad caused by the Biden administration, but within that is a silver line emerging for Republicans ahead of the midterms: Biden's tanking favorability means the GOP's fortunes are rising when voters across the country have — many for the first time since 2020 — a chance to register their opinion of Joe Biden at the ballot box. Things have gotten so bad that the White House is now frantically announcing new Biden pets in an attempt to change the narrative.

Looking to the year ahead, RNC Chairwoman McDaniel pledged to "continue to hold Biden and Democrats accountable for their failed policies and refusal to take responsibility" and predicted that "voters will soundly reject Biden and his failures, and we look forward to taking back the House and Senate in 2022.”

Watch the RNC's "12 Days of Crises" series below:



