Elon Musk Takes a Hilarious Swipe at CNN

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

It's the crossover we don't deserve but one that didn't disappoint: Billionaire innovator Elon Musk on The Babylon Bee podcast to cover a range of topics swirling around the man who has proved confounding to liberals. 

When it was noted that Musk could have been on CNN rather than The Babylon Bee, Musk — a fan of The Bee — referenced a recent satire article headlined "CNN HR Department Considers Adding 'Are You A Creepy Pervert' To Employment Applications."

"Unfortunately, I guess, I just haven't... I'm not perverted enough," Musk said in explaining why he's not on CNN's air. 

Talking about Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and her unprovoked attack on Musk, he noted that "she struck first" with her Tweet accusing Musk of being a freeloader, to which he responded with a jab calling Warren "Senator Karen."

"I'm literally paying the most tax that any individual in history has ever paid this year, and she doesn't pay taxes basically at all, and her salary is paid for by the taxpayer," Musk pointed out. "If you could die by irony, she would be dead," he added. 

As a frequent target of the woke crowd, Musk's thoughts on the issue are well-put. "Generally I think we should be aiming for, like, a positive society and it should be okay to be humorous," Musk explained. "Wokeness basically wants to make comedy illegal — I mean Chappelle? What the f***. Try to shut down Chappelle? Come on, man, that's crazy," he remarked. "Do we want a humorless society that is simply rife with condemnation and hate basically?"

"At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. It basically gives mean people a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue," Musk concluded.

