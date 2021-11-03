Biden Agenda Suffers Another Loss as Senate GOP Kills Federal Election Takeover

Less than 24 hours after arriving back in the United States, President Biden's legislative agenda suffered another loss at the hands of Republicans in Congress on Wednesday.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Act, yet another Democrat attempt to hand the federal government control of America's elections, failed to secure the support necessary to overcome a Republican filibuster in the Senate.

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the latest loss for the Biden-Harris legislative agenda that came out 50 to 49, short of the 60 vote threshold necessary to move the bill forward.

Senate fails to overcome filibuster on voting rights bill. Vote was 50-49. Needed 60 yeas — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 3, 2021

Vice President Harris is currently presiding over the Senate as they vote on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. pic.twitter.com/PzjYOdDNES — United for the People (@people4kam) November 3, 2021

Jason Snead, executive director of the Honest Elections Project which opposed the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, explained in a thread on Twitter before Wednesday's vote how this bill was just another zombified version of the previously defeated For the People Act.

Just like before, this version of S4 makes it easier for left-wing groups to sue states and use courts to junk popular, commonsense election safeguards that inspire voter confidence and stop fraud. — Jason Snead (@jasonwsnead) November 3, 2021

However, the main focus of S4 is putting states under federal control through a process called preclearance.



S4 tallies “voting rights violations” dating back to 1996. Once a state has too many violations, it’s forced into preclearance. pic.twitter.com/9cIcbeDID3 — Jason Snead (@jasonwsnead) November 3, 2021

REMINDER: 81% of Americans back photo ID laws. 77% of Black voters and 78% of Hispanic voters support them. So why do Democrats keep writing bills that target voter ID with surgical precision?pic.twitter.com/wxCCWrbYnS — Jason Snead (@jasonwsnead) November 3, 2021

Even though Democrats were able to bring Republican Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski over to their side ahead of the vote, other Senate Republicans held fast and prevented the bill from moving forward.