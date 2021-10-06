Texas

UPDATED: Authorities Capture Texas High School Shooting Suspect

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
Posted: Oct 06, 2021 1:55 PM
Source: Screenshot via ABC 8

UPDATE:

Arlington, Texas assistant police chief Kevin Kolbye announced Wednesday afternoon that the suspect they sought after the morning's shooting had been taken into custody and a weapon was found.

"The suspect has been taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a gun," the Arlington Police Department tweeted. 

 

ORIGINAL POST:

Police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas launched a manhunt Wednesday after releasing the identity of a suspect in the morning's shooting at Timberwood High School. Authorities gave the "all-clear" at the high school around noon eastern time but advised those in the area to be on the lookout for "a shooting suspect in today's incident."

Initial updates from police on the scene stated that four people were injured, three students and one adult. Authorities said they believe a student was involved in a fight and subsequently drew a weapon.

The Arlington Police Department responded earlier Wednesday morning to reports of an active shooter and evacuated students to an off-campus location where they were reunited with their families.

When gun-grabbing leftists attempted to exploit the shooting while a manhunt is still underway, Dana Loesch and others pointed out all that's being proven is that laws curbing the Second Amendment freedom of law-abiding citizens won't stop criminals from breaking laws.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

