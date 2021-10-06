UPDATED: Authorities Capture Texas High School Shooting Suspect

UPDATE:

Arlington, Texas assistant police chief Kevin Kolbye announced Wednesday afternoon that the suspect they sought after the morning's shooting had been taken into custody and a weapon was found.

"The suspect has been taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a gun," the Arlington Police Department tweeted.

The suspect has been taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a gun. Most students have been safely evacuated from Timberview High School. Thank you for everyone’s help. pic.twitter.com/h9Zs8Zxpze — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

ORIGINAL POST:

Police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas launched a manhunt Wednesday after releasing the identity of a suspect in the morning's shooting at Timberwood High School. Authorities gave the "all-clear" at the high school around noon eastern time but advised those in the area to be on the lookout for "a shooting suspect in today's incident."

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Initial updates from police on the scene stated that four people were injured, three students and one adult. Authorities said they believe a student was involved in a fight and subsequently drew a weapon.

• 4 injured (3 hospitalized, 1 minor injury), police say

• Police believe student "got into a fight and drew a weapon"

• Search for suspect ongoing pic.twitter.com/IM7eaQP5zI — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2021

The Arlington Police Department responded earlier Wednesday morning to reports of an active shooter and evacuated students to an off-campus location where they were reunited with their families.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.