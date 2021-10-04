Taiwan Prepares for War as Biden Weakness Provides Little Deterrence Against Chinese Aggression

A record number of Chinese warplanes buzzed Taiwan on Monday as the communist regime continues to escalate its aggressive posture toward the self-governed island nation.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense tweeted that, as part of its tracking of Chinese aircraft incursions of its Air Defense Identification Zone, it logged a one-day high for the number of military planes entering its ADIZ.

52 PLA aircraft (J-16*34, SU-30*2 Y-8 ASW*2, KJ-500 AEW&C*2 and H-6*12) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on October 4, 2021. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/2mC6UszTMB pic.twitter.com/WOtdFvJx8o — ??? Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. ???? (@MoNDefense) October 4, 2021

4 PLA J-16 entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on the night of October 4, 2021. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/sJ286rQZbw pic.twitter.com/DpijlcLUda — ??? Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. ???? (@MoNDefense) October 4, 2021

In recent days, China has sent nearly 150 planes, including some capable of carrying nuclear weapons, toward Taiwan even as American and allied aircraft carriers are present in the region.

China flew 145 aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone in past 4 days. Today marked most ever, 52. Four aircraft carriers now exercising in W Pacific — USS Ronald Reagan, USS Carl Vinson and HMS Queen Elizabeth. Japan’s carrier has U.S. F-35s aboard on first day new PM in office. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 4, 2021

The escalation in shows of force come as the CCP's propaganda media heralds the sorties as "a clear and unmistakable declaration of China’s sovereignty over the island" and claims Taiwan's government is "an evil force the mainland must crush."

Taiwan's foreign minister, Joseph Wu, said in an interview on Australian television that "the defense of Taiwan is in our own hands, and we are absolutely committed to that," adding "if China is going to launch a war against against Taiwan, we will fight to the end and that is our commitment."

REPORT: ?? Taiwan preparing for war with China. pic.twitter.com/aSqDbCOOgv — New Granada (@NewGranada1979) October 4, 2021

Working to shore up allies in the face of Chinese aggression, the foreign minister also said Taiwan "would like to engage in security or intelligence exchanges with other like-minded partners, Australia included, so that Taiwan is better prepared to deal with the war situation."

The Biden Administration warned on Sunday that it is "very concerned" by China's "provocative military activity near Taiwan" via a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price. China's action "is destabilizing, risks miscalculation, and undermines regional peace and stability," the statement continues before calling on Beijing "to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan." The Biden administration says that it will "continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability" and says its "commitment to Taiwan is rock solid."

Clearly, the statement did not dissuade China from carrying out its largest flight operation toward Taiwan the next day. China's boldness in the face of the Biden administration's finger-wagging means Taiwan, as seen in its foreign minister's interview, is looking elsewhere — to Australia — for help.