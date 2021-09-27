The President Promises 'As a Biden' He Won't Raise Taxes, But What's Biden's Word Worth?

On Sunday night, President Joe Biden's official account tweeted a promise to the American people saying "as a Biden" he would "never raise your taxes one cent" for those making less than 400K per year. Yes, really.

"It's only fair," Biden claimed, for "those at the top" to start paying "their share in taxes."

Putting aside the fact that the supposedly "transitory" inflation that's occurred due to Biden's economic policy is a tax on all Americans at the gas pump, in the grocery store, and elsewhere, his proposed taxes will afflict many Americans who make under $400,000/year through their other purchases. In response, many Republican lawmakers and other conservatives are pointing out that the "Biden word" hasn't meant much over his nine months as president and decades in public service.

After all, it wasn't all that long ago President Biden promised George Stephanopoulos that he wouldn't leave Americans behind in Afghanistan before quickly breaking that promise and leaving thousands of U.S. citizens stranded behind Taliban lines.

Even more recently, Biden's "word" was again worthless as he promised he'd make Border Patrol agents "pay" for something they never did in the line of duty securing the border in Del Rio, Texas. But the truth didn't matter there as Biden and the rest of his administration engaged in a shameless smear campaign of those trying to hold the line amid Biden's border and illegal immigration crisis.

Biden's "word" has, in the past, insisted that Corn Pop is a bad dude, repeated false claims about his favorite Amtrak conductor, and even CNN has pointed out his falsehoods about Wuhan coronavirus vaccines and how far he's traveled with CCP leader Xi Jinping. And that doesn't even begin to cover his reputation as a serial plagiarizer.

In December 2020, the Biden "word" on Wuhan coronavirus vaccine requirements was "No, I don’t think it should be mandatory — I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory," but obviously his word was pretty useless there, too.

As Miranda Devine outlined in The New York Post, President Biden and the administration he supposedly leads has thrown out the right to claim truthfulness. From claims that the U.S.-Mexico border is closed (it isn't), that the botched August 29 drone strike in Kabul was a "righteous strike" (it killed ten innocent Afghans including seven children), that the story about Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation" (it was all true), that Biden's $3.5T budget proposal costs "zero" dollars (just... no), Biden's word has rarely if ever proved trustworthy.