Afghanistan

'Critical Oversight': Biden's Pentagon Brass to Face Senate Questioning for Afghan Debacle

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Sep 09, 2021 10:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Critical Oversight': Biden's Pentagon Brass to Face Senate Questioning for Afghan Debacle

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday announced the first round of hearings on President Biden's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, beginning with Pentagon brass. 

Calling it the "initial slate of hearings" implies that there will be more to come, likely to include officials from the Department of State.

Promising to "examine the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and lessons learned from the twenty year conflict," the SASC also announced the schedule for the mix of open and closed hearings and who would be called to testify before the committee.

On Wednesday, September 15 at 9:15 a.m., the committee will hold a closed briefing "on recent developments in Afghanistan" with General Austin Scott Miller, the former commander of American forces in Afghanistan. 

The following week, on Tuesday, September 28, the SASC will hear testimony on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, and CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie.

On September 30, a review of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan will take place with "external experts" in the field yet to be announced by the committee.

Democrat Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee Jack Reed (RI) said in a release that "I remain deeply concerned about the events that accompanied our withdrawal and the ongoing humanitarian crisis" in Afghanistan. 

"It is the duty of Congress — and the Senate Armed Services Committee in particular — to hold hearings to learn lessons from the situation in Afghanistan and ensure accountability at the highest levels," Senator Reed added.

Ranking SASC Republican Jim Inhofe (OK) said the scheduled hearings are "critical oversight" and "the first of what I expect to be many hearings and briefings to review and determine what happened, who should be held accountable, and how we move forward." 

He added that "The American people, our service members past and present, our allies and partners around the world and the Afghans who bravely helped us deserve this transparency and accountability."

Senator Inhofe recently tweeted a thread of questions the American people have for President Biden and his senior officials that provide a preview of some area he'll look to cover in the hearings:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House to Withdraw Chipman Nomination: Report
Reagan McCarthy

Biden's Approval Rating Just Keeps Getting Worse
Leah Barkoukis
It's Not Hard to Figure Out Why You Didn't Hear About Fauci Being Exposed as a Liar Yet
Matt Vespa

National Archives Has a New Trigger Warning on Its Website. People Are Stunned to See Where It Appears.
Leah Barkoukis
Deranged Woke Woman Physically Attacks Larry Elder in California
Katie Pavlich
'This Guy's a Hero': How One Man Is Fighting Back Against Vaccine Mandates in NYC
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular