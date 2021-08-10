Josh Hawley Launches Conservative Challenge to $3.5T Budget Bill's Radical Proposals

Opening a new front in the culture war raging on Capitol Hill is Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), who — as the first Republican to respond to the Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget bill — announced more than one dozen amendments to the legislation in an attempt to protect freedom, common sense, and taxpayers' wallets.

Following Senate passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday, Democrat Majority Leader Chuck Schumer immediately moved ahead with the even-larger budget bill. Considered a vehicle for Democrats to advance their radical agenda via the process of reconciliation, leftists are salivating at the opportunity to tack on leftist priorities such as amnesty, the Green New Deal, and expansion of federal bureaucracy.

“The Democratic Party is attempting to pass what could be the most radical left-wing legislation this country has ever seen—and they’re rushing it through Congress, hoping no one notices," Hawley said. "Joe Biden and his allies in the Senate want to ram through a multi-trillion-dollar budget that lays the groundwork for their far-left agenda, like amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants, the Green New Deal, and a sweeping takeover of the American family by the federal government."

If you think Joe Biden is unpopular now, wait until voters get a good look at Biden’s budget - massive spending on amnesty, “environmental justice,” destruction of the coal industry, critical race theory “investments” - it’s the most radical left wing plan in American history — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 9, 2021

"The Senate is not just a rubber stamp for this kind of insanity," Missouri's junior Senator added. "I will make sure that my colleagues lining up to support this agenda are held accountable.”

As radical members of Congress such as his fellow Missourian Rep. Cori Bush tell the American people to suck it up and defund the police, Hawley will introduce an amendment to allow for the hiring of 100,000 new police officers to tackle spiking crime across the country.

Hawley will also seek to include a parent tax credit that includes a work requirement and a marriage bonus, plus protections for the Hyde and Weldon Amendments that protect the unborn and prevent taxpayer dollars from funding abortions.

Other amendments would ban racist Critical Race Theory from use in diversity training for federal employees, promote truthful and patriotic education in public schools from kindergarten through 12th grade, and prohibit government-run universal childcare or prekindergarten.

In addition, Hawley's proposed amendments would protect conscience rights by preventing healthcare professionals from being forced to perform or refer abortion or gender reassignment drugs and procedures.

On the Wuhan coronavirus front, Hawley's amendments will restrict taxpayer dollars from going toward K-12 schools that don't go back to in-person classes or decide to mandate COVID vaccines or mask-wearing for students.

Defunding the World Trade Organization (WTO), preventing taxpayer-funded research projects from exploitation by the Chinese Communist Party, and providing more mental health resources to America's rural communities round out Hawley's amendments that seek to rein in the Left's radical agenda — or least force Democrats to put their support for said agenda on the record — as the budget bill makes it way through the Senate.