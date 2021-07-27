House Democrats Block Burgess Owens' Measure to Prevent Federal Funding for Critical Race Theory

Democrats in the House of Representatives blocked consideration of Utah Republican Burgess Owens' Say No to Indoctrination Act by a vote of 217 to 201 Tuesday.

Owens' proposal would have prevented taxpayer dollars from funding divisive Critical Race Theory curriculum by preventing federal funds from being used to teach CRT principles that separate individuals or assign characteristics or assumptions to individuals based on race, color, or national origin or state or imply that the United States is an inherently racist country.

On the House floor, Owens reflected on his own upbringing to explain why he's passionate about opposing CRT.

"I grew up in the Deep South — in the days of the KKK, Jim Crow, and segregation. I have felt the pain of racism and have both seen and experienced — first hand — when people act unjustly toward others due to the color of their skin. And yes, it still happens today when individuals choose hate," Owens explained.

Highlighting Democrats' changing tune on CRT, Owens pointed out that "in the span of a few weeks, Democrats have gone from claiming that CRT was only a myth to boldly embracing it. They've gone from dismissing parental objections to endorsing indoctrination in schools across the country."

While Owens strongly believes that "CRT is not the solution" to issues in education today, he does want students to receive fair and well-rounded lessons on America and her story. "Make no mistake, I want our students to learn about the hundreds of moments that shaped us into the country that we are today," Owens continued. "Students should learn about slavery and its legacy. Students should learn about the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, the Emancipation Proclamation, Juneteenth, Jim Crow, the Tulsa race massacre, and civil rights acts. They should also be taught and be proud of a nation that has for over 200 years progressed — a country that has shown its commitment to its mission statement that all men and women are created equal."

Owens' words were echoed by fellow Republicans Nancy Mace (SC) and Dan Bishop (NC).

"Critical Race Theory assumes that to be born white is to be born guilty and it's to be born racist and to be born black is to be born oppressed or to be born a victim," Mace explained. "Nothing could be more un-American than seeking to divide our young children based on factors outside of their control, and you can watch... many school board meetings across the nation right now where parents black and white are rejecting Critical Race Theory."

Nothing could be more un-American than seeking to divide our young children based on factors outside of their control. pic.twitter.com/3PM7qOFqWw — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 27, 2021

"CRT has nothing to do with teaching accurate history," added Bishop. "It is impossible to overstate the danger of indoctrinating Americans with the belief that their race or other group membership is the primary determinant of their path in life. The U.S. Congress should catch up with the moms and dads confronting school boards across the country," he concluded before Democrats ultimately blocked the ban on federal funding of CRT.