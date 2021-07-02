Howard University

Phylicia Rashad's Reaction to Bill Cosby's Release Is Raising Eyebrows

Posted: Jul 02, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

After Bill Cosby's release was ordered by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court this week, his former Cosby Show co-star Phylicia Rashad reacted in a now-deleted tweet that declared "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected."

Rashad, who was recently named Dean of the Fine Arts College at Washington, D.C.'s Howard University, was slammed for her celebration of Cosby's release as Twitter users began using "#ByePhylicia" to call out the actress.

Amid the blowback, Cosby's former costar tweeted again, saying "I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward" adding her "heartfelt wish is for healing."

Even with her tweet in support of survivors, her new employer was also critical. "While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial [now deleted] tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault," said a Howard University statement. "Personal positions of University leadership do not reflect Howard University's policies."

