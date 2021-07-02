Phylicia Rashad's Reaction to Bill Cosby's Release Is Raising Eyebrows

After Bill Cosby's release was ordered by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court this week, his former Cosby Show co-star Phylicia Rashad reacted in a now-deleted tweet that declared "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected."

Rashad, who was recently named Dean of the Fine Arts College at Washington, D.C.'s Howard University, was slammed for her celebration of Cosby's release as Twitter users began using "#ByePhylicia" to call out the actress.

Phylicia Rashad does not say she believes his SIXTY victims. She does not say anything supportive of them. In fact it drips with disbelief of ‘their truth.’ https://t.co/jlTkioO2bb — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 1, 2021

Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don't know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the shit shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man! pic.twitter.com/9mHtuEYLgk — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) June 30, 2021

Just popped on here for a minute to say what needs to be said. "Bye Phylicia!" @PhyliciaRashad — Jonathan Del Arco (@JonathanDelArco) July 1, 2021

Amid the blowback, Cosby's former costar tweeted again, saying "I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward" adding her "heartfelt wish is for healing."

I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing. — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Even with her tweet in support of survivors, her new employer was also critical. "While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial [now deleted] tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault," said a Howard University statement. "Personal positions of University leadership do not reflect Howard University's policies."