Americans Can Now Self-Select Gender on Passports, Non-Binary Option Coming Soon

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday that Americans would soon no longer need medical documentation to certify the gender they select on passports if it doesn't match the gender listed on other identifying documents. In addition, Blinken announced the Biden administration's wokeification of passports will soon allow a third gender option for those who do not identify as male or female on their passport.

"We will be updating our procedures to allow applicants to self-select their gender as 'M' or 'F' and will no longer require medical certification if an applicant's self-selected gender does not match the gender on their other citizenship or identity documents," Secretary Blinken explained.

Today we are taking important steps toward ensuring the fair treatment of LGBTQI+ U.S. citizens. https://t.co/tfNnTUQmsp — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 30, 2021

"The Department has begun moving towards adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a passport," but that change will take some time. "The process of adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons to these documents is technologically complex and will take time for extensive systems updates."

This gender free-for-all was promised by then-candidate Joe Biden while on the campaign trail. He said he would "ensure all transgender individuals have access to identification documents that accurately reflect their gender identity. Biden believes every transgender or non-binary person should have the option of changing their gender marker to 'M, 'F,' or 'X' on government identifications, passports, and other documentation."

Republicans slammed the Biden administration for "jumping on the culture war train" with the State Department's passport shake-up, according to The Washington Examiner.

The "technologically complex" process to add a third gender option that "will take time," along with an expected surge in new passport applications to replace old ones that don't reflect individuals' gender identity, only add to a significant backlog for passports.

Recent reports found that amid delays brought about by the Wuhan coronavirus, the State Department's usual 6 to 8 week processing time is now taking around 18 weeks. Even expedited passports that are supposed to be processed in 2 to 3 weeks are now taking up to 12 weeks.