'Just Calm Down For A Second': Lindsey Graham Bood Off South Carolina Stage While Stumping For Trump

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham endured a barrage of boos from the crowd Saturday while speaking at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pickens, South Carolina.

The onslaught began as soon as the senator was introduced and continued intermittently throughout his nearly 6-minute speech. In one particularly cringe moment that seemed to draw the loudest boos, Graham made a joke about finding "common ground" with Trump because "I came to like President Trump and he likes himself so we have that in common."

The South Carolina senator described Trump as "the most pro-life president in mylifetime," and gave the former president credit for securing the border because "Mexico was afraid of Donald Trump."

"We need him back in the White House right now," Graham said, claiming that Trump is the "only" person who can accomplish conservative goals.

The South Carolina senator, long despised by many conservatives dating back to his days of supporting endless wars and allying himself with former Republican Sen. John McCain, got a brief respite when he mentioned his defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

"Let me tell you how you win an election, folks," Graham said. "You get people together that don't agree all of the time to agree on the most important things."

