Tucker Carlson Described The 'Whole Point' Of The Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecution, And It's Horrifying

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 10:45 PM
Source: Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has been an absolute disaster for the prosecution by every possible sane standard. Yet, lead prosecutor Thomas Binger and his team press on, concocting the absurdest of 'logic' and grasping at outlandish legal straws in a desperate attempt to try to put someone who clearly seems like an innocent teenager in prison for life.

So, is this all really about Kyle Rittenhouse, or is it about something else entirely? Fox News host Tucker Carlson had a chilling theory during Monday night's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" opening monologue:

If an ex-con with a history of violent crime informs you that he is going to murder you and then tries to grab your gun from your hands, you are allowed to respond. In fact, you have to respond because it would be suicidal not to, obviously. 

But as a legal matter, all that matters here is whether Kyle Rittenhouse reasonably believed that his life was in danger. And of course, he believed that. Why wouldn’t he? You would believe that if you were him. 

But it's the second part of the prosecutor’s lie that tells you the most about how these people think. Here's the quote: 'You lose the right to self-defense when you're the one that brought the gun.' Really, Mr. Binger? So no one with a concealed carry permit is allowed to defend himself? What’s the point of having a gun if you can't save your own life with it? 

Well, that's exactly what they're telling you. They're telling you you don't have that right. You have no right to resist. That's the whole point of this whole proceeding, so the next time BLM sweeps into your town, your neighborhood, your house to burn and loot and brandish weapons, you had better not try to protect yourself or your family. Try to protect yourself or your family and we will charge you with murder, and while we're at it we'll have the national media call you racist.

The jury is set to begin deliberations Tuesday after closing arguments concluded Monday. Like it or not, their decision will either affirm the longstanding, God-given legal right to self-defense, or it will embolden leftists who dream of abolishing it entirely.

