Twelve Indicted in Alleged $2 Million Nike Cargo Theft Conspiracy in Memphis

Twelve people have been indicted in the Western District of Tennessee and are facing federal charges for their involvement in an organized cargo theft conspiracy targeting Nike’s North American Logistics Center in Memphis, Tennessee, according to recently unsealed indictments.

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The charges are the culmination of a multi-year investigation by FBI Cargo Theft Task Force. D. Michael Dunavant, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, announced the unsealing of the indictments today.

The individuals named in the indictment are:

Roy Harvey, Jr., 39, of Los Angeles, CA

Bereket Abraham, 39, of Los Angeles, CA

Jorge Cuellar, 30, of Los Angeles, CA

Keith Cannon, 40, of Memphis, TN

Cadarian Mack, 35, of Memphis, TN

Julian Baker, 36, of Memphis, TN

Cortez Spencer, 39, of Memphis, TN

Roderico McClellan, 33, of Memphis, TN

Damon Johnson, 30, of Memphis, TN

Joel Deluna, 42, of Chicago, IL

Michael Perkins, 40, of Olive Branch, MS

Marquesio Robinson, 47, of Charlestown, IN

As alleged in the indictment and documents submitted to the District Court: Between July 2021 and continuing to on or about June 19, 2024, the defendants worked together and with others to transport stolen Nike retail product throughout the United States. The investigation revealed the co-defendants stole at least $2 million in Nike product during this timeframe.

In a typical theft, the defendants would identify product that they wanted to resell, locate it in the Nike warehouse, and place shipping labels to predetermined locations throughout the United States where they would retrieve and resell the stolen product.

On May 21, 2026, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging all 12 individuals with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, and one defendant with interstate transportation of stolen property. The case has been assigned to United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker.

#FBIChicago is honored to defend the homeland alongside our colleagues at @FBI_Nashville and @FBILosAngeles. Together, we were able to disrupt an alleged organized cargo theft conspiracy located in Memphis, Tennessee. To read more about this case, please visit:… — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) July 22, 2026

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, "Memphis is proudly known as ‘America’s Distribution Center’, and organized cargo theft conspiracies disrupt and harm crucial interstate commerce and businesses here in West Tennessee and across America. In order to protect the critical economic and logistics infrastructure of Memphis, we will always aggressively prosecute those who threaten it."

The FBI Nashville Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the FBI Chicago Field Office and the FBI Los Angeles Field Office.

“As alleged, these twelve defendants stole millions of dollars’ worth of merchandise and sold those stolen goods at the direct expense of sellers, shippers, and buyers,” said Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly of the FBI Nashville Field Office. “Organized cargo theft doesn’t just steal products – it steals time, trust, and profitability across the entire supply chain. Those who conspire to disrupt commerce and harm consumers will be met with a coordinated law enforcement response. The FBI’s Cargo Theft Task Force is committed to ridding our supply chains of organized crime and will relentlessly pursue those who seek to exploit or disrupt it.”

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Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynn Crum and Special Assistant United States Attorney Nicholas Cohenmeyer, of the United States Navy Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps, are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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