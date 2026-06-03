Kansas Woman Sentenced for $450K Benefits Fraud Using Dead Relative’s Identity

A Kansas woman was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Wednesday for fraudulently receiving about $450,000 by simultaneously collecting federal and state government benefits in her own name and through identity theft.

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Court documents say that Tamera Ruth Powers, 68, of Tonganoxie, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Tamera Ruth Powers stole the identity of her relative, Minda Sue Rakestraw, who died in 1977.

Powers used Rakestraw's identity to obtain a Kansas identification card and to marry a man by the last name Landis. Powers then began using the name Minda Sue Landis. Powers defrauded the U.S. government and the State of Kansas by receiving benefits under separate identities. Powers maintained accounts at two different banks to receive payments under her name and the alias Minda Sue Landis.

In April 2005, Powers applied for Social Security Administration (SSA) Disability benefits under the name of Minda Sue Landis. In August 2012, Powers applied for SSA disability benefits in her actual name, falsely stating on the application that she had not previously applied for SSA benefits.

In August 2013, Powers applied for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits using her real name. In the SSI application, she lied about her marital status and failed to disclose that she had previously used another name and social security number.

Also in August 2013, Powers applied for assistance from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through the State of Kansas. She didn’t report that she was married or her spouse’s income on the application, which led to her receiving more than she was entitled to.

In December 2013, she began receiving Medicaid benefits through the State of Kansas. She did not disclose her marriage, her true household income, or that she had used other names, all of which would have made her ineligible for any Medicaid benefits.

In June 2023, Powers applied for Retirement Insurance Benefits through SSA. In the application, she falsely stated that she was not married, and she failed to disclose that she had used other names.

Based upon Powers’ scheme, which is estimated to have gone on for 10 years, the United States suffered losses in the amount of $137,839, and the State of Kansas suffered losses in the amount of $315,257.

“Public benefits provide a safety net to those who need and legally qualify for the assistance. Defrauding the system by misappropriating taxpayer money is a violation of public trust, and it’s only a matter of time until we find the perpetrators and hold them accountable,” said U.S Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser. “To reduce the risk of identity theft following the passing of a loved one, we encourage all next of kin or estate executors to report the death to the Social Security Administration and all major credit reporting agencies.”

As part of the sentence, a federal judge ordered Powers to pay approximately $452,097 in restitution.

“This sentencing sends a strong message that schemes to defraud the Medicaid, SNAP, LIEAP, and Social Security Disability programs will not be tolerated,” stated Steven D. Anderson, Kansas Inspector General. “The Office of Inspector General will continue to work cooperatively with our law enforcement partners to aid in the identification and prosecution of individuals engaged in these types of crimes.”

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The Social Security Administration – Office of Inspector General, Office of the Kansas Inspector General, Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF), and Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Oakley prosecuted the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The core mission of the Fraud Division is to zealously investigate and prosecute those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars. Department of Justice efforts to combat fraud support President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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