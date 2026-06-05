Santa Monica Man Pleads Guilty to Doxxing ICE Attorney, Urging Others to ‘Swat’ Her

Well, the NYT Caved and Omitted This Serious Allegation Against Graham Platner
Well, the NYT Caved and Omitted This Serious Allegation Against Graham Platner
ACLJ Joins Client – Family of School Shooting Survivor – in Condemning Roblox Simulation Game
ACLJ Joins Client – Family of School Shooting Survivor – in Condemning Roblox...
Looks Like Democrats Don't 'Believe All Women' Anymore
Looks Like Democrats Don't 'Believe All Women' Anymore
VIP
Scott Pelley Wasn't a Journalist. He Was a Democratic Operative.
Scott Pelley Wasn't a Journalist. He Was a Democratic Operative.
Lefty Bitterly Admits President Trump's Reflecting Pool Looks Good
Lefty Bitterly Admits President Trump's Reflecting Pool Looks Good
Despite the 'Wrong and Toxic' Allegations Against Graham Platner, He's Still Ro Khanna's Man
Despite the 'Wrong and Toxic' Allegations Against Graham Platner, He's Still Ro Khanna's...
Johnathan Turley Weighs In on CA's Election Chaos
Johnathan Turley Weighs In on CA's Election Chaos
Rep. Ro Khanna to Attend Rally Alongside Graham Platner Despite Bombshell NYT Report
Rep. Ro Khanna to Attend Rally Alongside Graham Platner Despite Bombshell NYT Report
This Independence Day, Stand Up for the Most Vulnerable
This Independence Day, Stand Up for the Most Vulnerable
Democrat Paige Cognetti Abandons City While Police Face Off With Would-Be Killers
Democrat Paige Cognetti Abandons City While Police Face Off With Would-Be Killers
VIP
Fugitive Who Stole Dead Man’s Identity for 40 Years Pleads Guilty to Federal Crimes
Fugitive Who Stole Dead Man’s Identity for 40 Years Pleads Guilty to Federal...
FBI Foils Alleged ISIS-Linked Plot, Arrests Three in Kansas and California
FBI Foils Alleged ISIS-Linked Plot, Arrests Three in Kansas and California
An 'Arctic Frost'-Style Investigation Could Be Prevented With This Bill
An 'Arctic Frost'-Style Investigation Could Be Prevented With This Bill
Maryland Man Pleads Guilty in $4 Million Tax and COVID Unemployment Fraud Scheme
Maryland Man Pleads Guilty in $4 Million Tax and COVID Unemployment Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

Santa Monica Man Pleads Guilty to Doxxing ICE Attorney, Urging Others to ‘Swat’ Her

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 05, 2026 8:00 PM
Santa Monica Man Pleads Guilty to Doxxing ICE Attorney, Urging Others to ‘Swat’ Her
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

A Santa Monica man pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for doxxing – publishing private or identifying information about an individual on the internet with malicious intent – a lawyer at United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Advertisement

Gregory John Curcio, 68, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the protection of individuals performing certain official duties. 

Federal law prohibits making certain personal information about covered persons – including federal employees – public. The restricted personal information includes a victim’s Social Security number, home address, home phone number, mobile phone number, and personal email address.

In February 2025, Curcio created a Facebook post in which he identified the victim – an ICE attorney – as an ICE agent, posted her home address, and directed others to “swat” her at that address. Curcio also posted the victim’s home address on another social media account with instructions to swat her.

“Swatting” is a term used to describe a form of harassment that often involves placing a false emergency call to law enforcement or emergency responders, often reporting a false, serious ongoing crisis or crime at a specific location to prompt a significant law enforcement response.

Recommended

Democrat Paige Cognetti Abandons City While Police Face Off With Would-Be Killers Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA CRIME CYBERSECURITY ICE LAW AND ORDER

Court documents previously filed in this case say that the victim told authorities that Curcio is a former resident at her mother’s apartment building in Santa Monica.  

The victim said she never met Curcio, but that he had harassed and threatened her mother for years and engaged in a campaign to harass the victim and her family, beginning at least January 2024.

United States District Judge Michelle Williams scheduled an August 21, 2026, sentencing hearing, at which time Curcio will face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating this matter.

Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Restrepo of the National Security Division is prosecuting this case.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Paige Cognetti Abandons City While Police Face Off With Would-Be Killers Joseph Chalfant
Lefty Bitterly Admits President Trump's Reflecting Pool Looks Good Amy Curtis
Trump Just Got the Last Laugh on Immigration Cameron Arcand
US Attorney Launches Sweeping Election Fraud Probe in California Dmitri Bolt
Johnathan Turley Weighs In on CA's Election Chaos Dmitri Bolt
Senator Eric Schmitt Goes Absolutely Nuclear on Mazie Hirono Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrat Paige Cognetti Abandons City While Police Face Off With Would-Be Killers Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement