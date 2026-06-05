Santa Monica Man Pleads Guilty to Doxxing ICE Attorney, Urging Others to ‘Swat’ Her

A Santa Monica man pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for doxxing – publishing private or identifying information about an individual on the internet with malicious intent – a lawyer at United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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Gregory John Curcio, 68, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the protection of individuals performing certain official duties.

Federal law prohibits making certain personal information about covered persons – including federal employees – public. The restricted personal information includes a victim’s Social Security number, home address, home phone number, mobile phone number, and personal email address.

In February 2025, Curcio created a Facebook post in which he identified the victim – an ICE attorney – as an ICE agent, posted her home address, and directed others to “swat” her at that address. Curcio also posted the victim’s home address on another social media account with instructions to swat her.

Santa Monica man pleads guilty to doxing ICE lawyer https://t.co/hxmkF1YYtD — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) June 5, 2026

“Swatting” is a term used to describe a form of harassment that often involves placing a false emergency call to law enforcement or emergency responders, often reporting a false, serious ongoing crisis or crime at a specific location to prompt a significant law enforcement response.

Doxing federal personnel is a crime. We will hold you accountable.



In February 2025, Curcio created a Facebook post in which he identified the victim – an ICE attorney – as an ICE agent, posted her home address, and directed others to “swat” her at that address. Curcio also… https://t.co/3Rrb7JS1xJ — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 5, 2026

Court documents previously filed in this case say that the victim told authorities that Curcio is a former resident at her mother’s apartment building in Santa Monica.

The victim said she never met Curcio, but that he had harassed and threatened her mother for years and engaged in a campaign to harass the victim and her family, beginning at least January 2024.

United States District Judge Michelle Williams scheduled an August 21, 2026, sentencing hearing, at which time Curcio will face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating this matter.

Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Restrepo of the National Security Division is prosecuting this case.

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