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Tipsheet

Iranian Man Admits Smuggling Military Sonar Components to Iran Through China

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 05, 2026 9:30 PM
Iranian Man Admits Smuggling Military Sonar Components to Iran Through China
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

A 44-year-old citizen of Iran pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to federal felonies related to his scheme to violate trade sanctions against Iran.

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Reza Dindar, aka Renda Dindar, was indicted by the grand jury in August 2014. 

Dindar was arrested in Panama in July 2025 at the request of the United States. Dindar was extradited to the U.S. in April 2026. Today, he pleaded guilty to two counts of export to an embargoed country and two counts of smuggling goods from the United States. 

U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez scheduled sentencing for August 28, 2026.

According to records filed in the case, the smuggling in this case violates sanctions against Iran imposed by the President’s Executive Order in March 1995 and reimposed in 2001. The orders prohibit the unauthorized exportation, re-exportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the United States of any goods, technology, or services to Iran or the Government of Iran; as well as the exportation or supply of goods, technology, or services to persons in third countries knowing or with reason to know that the goods, technology or services are intended for supply, trans-shipment, or re-exportation to Iran.

According to the plea agreement, between 2010 and 2014, Dindar managed a business called New Port Sourcing Solutions in Xi’an, China. 

The company hid the fact that it was procuring items in the U.S. for companies in Iran. It fraudulently claimed the goods were destined for China. In 2011 and 2012, Dindar and his coconspirators used deception to purchase parts for three military sonar systems from a business in the Western District of Washington. Dindar and his coconspirators claimed the systems would be used by a company in China. In fact, the plan was to ship the parts through China to Iran in violation of export controls.

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Related:

IRAN LAW AND ORDER PANAMA TRADE WASHINGTON

Dindar pleaded guilty to two counts of export to an embargoed country and two counts of smuggling goods from the United States.

Export to an embargoed country is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Smuggling goods from the U.S. is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security - Office of Export Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The case is being prosecuted by assistant United States Attorney Todd Greenberg. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs worked with the Government of Panama to secure the arrest and extradition from Panama of Dindar. Significant assistance was provided by the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS).

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