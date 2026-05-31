Texas Man Who Helped Run Illegal Alien Kidnapping Operation Sentenced to a Decade Behind Bars

Jordan Perez, 21, of Lockhart, Texas, was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in federal prison.

Perez pled guilty in June 2025 to one count of conspiracy to kidnap and one count of transporting an alien resulting in death.

Perez’s co-conspirator, Ricardo Ordaz, 26, of Cedar Creek, Texas, was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison in January 2026 for his role in the conspiracy.

According to court documents, in early January 2023, Ordaz, Perez, and other co-conspirators who had ties to transnational criminal organizations, kidnapped multiple victims and held them for ransom, knowing these individuals had entered the United States illegally.

“Human trafficking is an affront to human decency and dignity. This sentence should send a clear and unmistakable message that the scourge of human trafficking will be aggressively prosecuted in the Western District of Virginia,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Robert N. Tracci. “As a result of outstanding cooperation among the Charlottesville Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department, DHS Homeland Security Investigations, and the commitment of Assistant United States Attorney Sullivan, justice was served in this case.”

As part of the scheme, Ordaz arranged to transport victims from an area near the United States-Mexico border and bring them to a stash house near Austin, Texas. Once there, Ordaz and others held the victims against their will and under armed guard, then called and messaged the victims’ families and friends, demanding cash ransom in exchange for their release.

“This case highlights the relentless efforts of Homeland Security Investigations and our law enforcement partners to disrupt dangerous criminal networks that threaten public safety,” said Eric Weindorf, Special Agent in Charge of HSI’s Washington DC Field Office. “We will continue to pursue those who engage in kidnapping, human smuggling, and violence, ensuring they face justice for their actions.”

Ordaz exchanged one of the victims in Texas for $5,000 cash, and on January 8, 2023, at Ordaz’s direction, Perez and a co-conspirator transported another victim to Charlottesville, Virginia, where they arranged to exchange that victim for $10,000 in cash.

During the exchange, when it was revealed that the full $10,000 ransom was not available, an argument and shootout ensued, during which Perez and another co-conspirator brandished firearms, and instigated the shooting that resulted in the death of one of the kidnappers and the serious wounding of Perez.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

Homeland Security Investigations in Harrisonburg investigated the case with assistance from the Charlottesville Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department, and HSI Austin, Texas.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sally J. Sullivan prosecuted the case for the United States.