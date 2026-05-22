Explosion at Staten Island Shipyard Injures 16

An explosion at a shipyard on Staten Island reportedly injured at least 16 people on Friday.

A fire was reported at 3075 Richmond Terrace around 3:30 p.m. and an explosion followed about an hour later.

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16 people were injured following an explosion and fire at a shipyard on Staten Island.



The FDNY says they received a report of workers trapped around 3:30 p.m., and a fire in a basement of a metal structure in the back of shipping docks.



They say a major explosion occurred… pic.twitter.com/bVRkT09fVH — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) May 22, 2026

3-alarm building fire with explosion at 3075 Richmond Terrace in Staten Island, NY. Heavy fire in an 8-story shipyard building. All people inside the building are accounted for at this time. https://t.co/K1WhTynGxV — William Petty (@WilliamP80326) May 22, 2026

STATEN ISLAND, NY (BOX 1130)| *3RD ALARM* | 3075 RICHMOND TERRACE | 3RD ALARM AND 10-66 ACTIVATED FOR A WORKING FIRE AT THE 8 STY 150X150 SHIPYARD. EXPLOSION OCCURRED INSIDE WHILE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING 10-45 WORKER. ALL MEMBERS ACCOUNTED FOR AT THIS TIME. HEAVY FIRE INSIDE.… pic.twitter.com/pVZauwCjfL — Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) May 22, 2026

I’m praying for the @FDNY firefighters and everyone injured after the explosion in Staten Island today.



Thank you to the FDNY for their swift response and for protecting New Yorkers everyday.https://t.co/QCFHS1kb0C — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) May 22, 2026

Praying for the health and safety of all those injured as a result of this dangerous fire and explosion, including multiple @FDNY members. Please avoid Richmond Terrace between Andros Avenue & Mersereau Avenue & keep members of New York’s Bravest in your prayers. https://t.co/WUmgpDu0Oe — Michael E. McMahon (@StatenIslandDA) May 22, 2026

#BREAKING At least 16 hurt, including 13 firefighters, in Staten Island dry dock explosion and fire, according to officialshttps://t.co/1qyUMMBKga — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) May 22, 2026

I’m praying for those injured, including two firefighters, during an explosion on Staten Island. We’re closely following this tragic situation.



Thank you to all the emergency responders for their courage and selflessness in working to contain the fire, help those injured, and… https://t.co/bjK0renhY9 — Speaker Julie Menin (@SpeakerMenin) May 22, 2026





FDNY: 16 hurt in fire, ‘major explosion’ at Staten Island shipyard https://t.co/bsk8xztxwO — SIAdvance (@siadvance) May 22, 2026

Explosion at Staten Island shipyard injures 16, including firefighters; two rescued as FDNY probes cause. https://t.co/rnGvO98hHo — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 22, 2026





STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- More than a dozen people were injured, including firefighters, following an explosion and fire at a shipyard on Staten Island, according to the FDNY officials.

It happened at 3075 Richmond Terrace between Lockman Avenue and Andros Avenue.

The… pic.twitter.com/pppFfKjAmh — Breaking X (@BreakingXAlerts) May 22, 2026

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