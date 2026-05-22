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Tipsheet

Explosion at Staten Island Shipyard Injures 16

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 22, 2026 6:30 PM
Explosion at Staten Island Shipyard Injures 16
AP Photo/Tom Hays

An explosion at a shipyard on Staten Island reportedly injured at least 16 people on Friday. 

A fire was reported at 3075 Richmond Terrace around 3:30 p.m. and an explosion followed about an hour later. 

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