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Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Gets 14 Years for Flooding Wisconsin With Cocaine

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 18, 2026 7:00 PM
Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Gets 14 Years for Flooding Wisconsin With Cocaine
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Los Angeles Field Division via AP

An illegal alien who has been deported twice snuck back into the country with about 30 kilograms of cocaine. Now, he's sentenced to 14 years in prison. 

On April 14, 2026, United States District Judge Byron B. Conway sentenced Ruben Salgado-Espinoza, 51, to 169 months of imprisonment for conspiring to distribute cocaine and illegally re-entering the United States after being removed.

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Court records say that Salgado-Espinoza, a twice-deported Mexican National, led a large-scale drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing hundreds of kilograms of cocaine. 

He operated from a compound in Rockford, Illinois, where he received bulk shipments of cocaine from a source of supply in Mexico. Salgado-Espinoza also modified vehicles to include sophisticated hidden compartments—commonly referred to as “trap cars”—designed to conceal and transport illegal drugs. He sold these vehicles to other drug distributors to facilitate distribution.

On April 22, 2025, during an undercover operation, Salgado-Espinoza was arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in possession of about 30 kilograms of cocaine, which constitutes the largest cocaine seizure in Green Bay's history. Following his arrest, the defendant admitted that he was unlawfully present in the United States and had distributed between 18 and 35 kilograms of cocaine per month over the past 18 months. The cocaine attributed to the defendant has an estimated street value of several million dollars.

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Related:

DEA ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WISCONSIN

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad D. Schimel stated, “This case demonstrates why we must keep our border secure. The United States twice deported this defendant, and he came back again, bringing with him the largest amount of cocaine ever seized in the history of the Green Bay area. He should have been prevented from setting foot on U.S. soil again. The drugs he trafficked delivered great suffering to countless people struggling with addiction, as well as the pervasive violence and other crime that accompanies the illegal drug trade. This time, the defendant will rightly serve a very long time in prison before he will be once again removed from our country. Hopefully, this time we will ensure he never returns.” 

Salgado-Espinoza unlawfully entered the United States and was previously removed in 1998 and 2002. Upon completion of his 169-month sentence, he will again be removed to Mexico.
“This sentence sends a clear message: those who lead large-scale drug trafficking operations will be identified, prosecuted, and held accountable," said John McGarry, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Drug Enforcement Administration Milwaukee District Office. "The DEA remains steadfast in working with our partners to dismantle these organizations and protect our communities.”

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This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Green Bay Resident Office, with assistance from the Brown County Drug Task Force, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM), the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the DEA Phoenix and Rockford Divisions. Assistant United States Attorney Alex Duros prosecuted the case. 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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