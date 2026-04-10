DOJ Reaches Settlement in Landmark Case Over Biden-Era Government Censorship of Americans

The Justice Department this week announced the settlement of litigation alleging that the Biden State Department actively silenced and censored disfavored speech by American citizens, in particular through its now-closed “Global Engagement Center.”

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The lawsuit alleged that the prior administration funded and promoted private companies’ development of technologies that social media companies and other private entities could use to downgrade, demonetize, and otherwise suppress protected speech online.

Among other claims, plaintiffs alleged these actions violated the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

“The weaponization of the Biden Administration against the American people who they disfavored is over,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “This settlement is righting the historic wrong that they perpetrated against Americans, and today we say ‘never again’ will we tolerate these injustices.”

The settlement implements President Trump’s Executive Order, entitled “Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship,” acknowledging that “the previous administration trampled free speech rights by censoring Americans’ speech on online platforms.

“The Biden Administration muted speech it didn’t like. But progressive elites cannot oust conservative viewpoints from the public square,” said Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward, Jr. “These settlements are yet another example of DOJ making good on President Trump’s promise to end weaponization against ordinary Americans, ensuring all of our Nation’s citizens may speak freely.”

Under the guise of combatting ‘misinformation,’ ‘disinformation,’ and ‘malinformation,’ the Federal Government infringed on the constitutionally protected speech rights of American citizens across the United States in a manner that advanced the Government’s preferred narrative about significant matters of public debate.” 90 Fed. Reg. 8243 (Jan. 28, 2025).

131 Daily Wire - Consent Decree - Signed by Judge Kernodle 4.8.26 002 by scott.mcclallen





“The Department of Justice will continue vindicating Americans’ right to free speech,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate, of the Civil Division. “The Federal Government has no business promoting and funding tools to censor domestic media or citizens. This resolution ensures the unlawful practices at issue will not recur.”

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas found good cause for plaintiffs to take discovery in support of their motion for a preliminary injunction after denying the government’s motions to dismiss and to transfer venue. Now, the Department’s agreement with plaintiffs avoids the need for continued litigation in this case. Daily Wire v. Dep’t of State, No. 6:23-cv-609 (E.D. Tex.).

Securing the right of the American people to engage in constitutionally protected speech is a priority of the Department of Justice. Additional information about the Civil Division is available at www.justice.gov/civil.

Editor’s Note: Here at Townhall, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

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