New Nick Shirley Video Interviews People, Some Children, Living on Skid Row in CA

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | February 14, 2026 3:00 PM
New Nick Shirley Video Interviews People, Some Children, Living on Skid Row in CA
Nick Shirley/Twitter

Journalist Nick Shirley went to California to interview migrants, some of whom are children, who are living in tents on the street in Gavin Newsom’s California. 

Shirley, who exposed rampant fraud in Minneapolis childcare programs, interviewed people and children apparently living on Skid Row who said they had spent years living in California. 

“We came here to change our lives and now we are living like dogs,” the couple told Shirley. "We aren’t animals; we’re human."

The video shows the reality of people who emigrated from Colombia and other countries who came to California seeking a better life, but who live on the street. Shirley is fluent in Spanish. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for president in 2028 in a crowded field. Other Democrat candidates running in 2028 are Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin. 

Related:

