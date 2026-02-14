New Nick Shirley Video Interviews People, Some Children, Living on Skid Row in CA

Journalist Nick Shirley went to California to interview migrants, some of whom are children, who are living in tents on the street in Gavin Newsom’s California.

Advertisement

Shirley, who exposed rampant fraud in Minneapolis childcare programs, interviewed people and children apparently living on Skid Row who said they had spent years living in California.

“We came here to change our lives and now we are living like dogs,” the couple told Shirley. "We aren’t animals; we’re human."

🚨 Nick Shirley interviews migrants living in tents on the streets of California.



"We came here to change our lives, and now we are living like dogs. We aren't animals, we're human."



Gavin Newscum owns this.pic.twitter.com/rqC6C2DaD4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 13, 2026

The video shows the reality of people who emigrated from Colombia and other countries who came to California seeking a better life, but who live on the street. Shirley is fluent in Spanish.





Skid Row is the most densely populated area of homeless in America, most are adults but there are also CHILDREN who are living on these streets surrounded by drugs and chaos



Tragic scenes from California streets pic.twitter.com/ZQY6ZSuBZJ

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for president in 2028 in a crowded field. Other Democrat candidates running in 2028 are Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin.





🚨 Nick Shirley exposes migrant children living in tents in Gavin Newsom’s California.



pic.twitter.com/3zIBjNrQse — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 13, 2026

We don’t deserve Nick Shirley.



What a blessing to have this kid fighting for our country.



A true, rare talent. https://t.co/8E2s3mUvRa — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 14, 2026

Nick Shirley is 23 years old.



Just listen to him as he speaks before Congress.



He is our future. pic.twitter.com/P2IJQRmFfC — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) January 22, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Nick Shirley just EXPOSED Gavin Newsom's California, personally speaking to Colombian migrants living on drug-infested streets under Newsom's watch



We do NOT want this in the White House in 2028!



Keep exposing, @nickshirleyy! 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/R1dXVvHxdc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.