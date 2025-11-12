And With That Development, the Dems’ Latest Trump-Epstein Stunt Has Imploded
Larry Kudlow Says Trump Derangement Syndrome, Not Health Care, Fuels Federal Shutdown

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 12, 2025 5:10 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The longest federal government shutdown in history might end tonight as the U.S. House prepares to vote. 

On Sunday, the Senate voted to reopen the government. Now, the decision moves to the House. 

The federal government shut down on Oct. 1. 

The federal government's shutdown is about Trump Derangement Syndrome, not health care; Fox News' Larry Kudlow said as the U.S. House prepares to vote later tonight on whether to reopen. 

"It's hard to know which is more stupid, the economics of it, which, if you continue to shut down, would loom larger, or the politics of it. So they're going to damage themselves even more than they've already done. It's not just Chuck Schumer whose career is over. A lot of their careers may be over if they keep the shutdown going in the House. It's the stupidest thing that I've ever seen." 

"I mean, it's utterly pointless, stupid, damaging Trump-derangement syndrome. This was never about health care. This was about Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, introduced a bill to extend the Affordable Care Act by three years, he said in a news conference. 


"House Democrats are here on the Capitol steps to reiterate our strong opposition to the spending bill because it fails to address the Republican health care crisis and it fails to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credit," Jeffries said, describing the health care plan enacted by former President Barack Obama, a Democrat. 



House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-LA, said that the longest federal shutdown should hopefully end tonight. 

Federal employees have missed paychecks, Americans have missed flights, and many people have received delayed federal food benefits because of the shutdown. 

"I want to apologize to the many American families who were made to go hungry over the last several weeks, to our troops, to federal employees who are wondering where their next check will come from; all of that is on the Democrats. Just never forget. They voted 15 times between the House and Senate to close the government."

