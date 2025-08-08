Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has sued President Trump's Administration 29 times in 7 months

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has sued President Donald Trump’s administration about 29 times in six months, according to a tracker the office manages.

Nessel has sued the Trump administration for stopping the federal funding of electric vehicle chargers, seeking SNAP data to eradicate fraud, and handing over data for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which feeds vulnerable people.

Nessel posted on X on July 30:

"The Trump Administration’s push to strip funding from these providers is an unlawful political tactic aimed at undermining care, even in states like Michigan, where the right to reproductive freedom is protected by our constitution."

Nessel has sued to:

Challenge an executive order excluding certain newborns from birthright citizenship.

Michigan challenged the Trump Administration’s cut medical research funding provided by the National Institutes of Health.

Michigan sued to challenge Elon Musk’s authority to audit the federal government.

Michigan sued the Trump Administration over firing of thousands of government employees.

Michigan challenged President Trump’s attempt to dismantle and eliminate the Department of Education.

Michigan challenged the Department of Health and Human Service's termination of over $11B in public health grants nationwide.

Michigan challenge President Trump's Executive Order to require proof-of-citizenship to vote Michigan filed this lawsuit to challenge the Trump Administration's dismantling of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Minority Business Development Agency, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

Michigan and a coalition of 15 states filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon for rescinding an extended deadline that allowed states and local school districts to use pandemic relief education funds appropriate by Congress.

Michigan sued challenging the U.S. Department of Education's ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Michigan sued Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to stop the reduction of HHS.

Michigan sued President Trump, the United States of America, Department of Interior and other agencies to stop the Administration's halt of wind energy.

Michigan and a coalition of 15 states filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration's unlawful declaration of an energy emergency.

Michigan sued the Trump Administration for attempting to enforcing federal immigration laws and AG Nessel sued the Trump Administration, and in particular the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, over machine gun conversion devices.

AG Nessel sued to stop federal agencies from terminating grants.

AG Nessel sued the Department of Education for cutting approved funding for mental health programs in K-12 schools.

Michigan sued the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security, challenging the transfer of Medicaid data to enforce purposes of immigration laws.

Michigan sued the Trump Administration for its decision to freeze funding of six programs administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

Michigan sued the Trump Administration for its decision to shut down the Federal Emergency Management Agency Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program.

Nessel challenged a final rule promulgated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services for the Affordable Care Act.

Michigan sued four federal agencies related to rules and guidance that would ban illegal immigrants from receiving state benefits.

Michigan challenging the U.S. Department of Agriculture's demands that states turn over personal and sensitive information about millions of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients.

Michigan sued the Trump Administration over the defunding of Planned Parenthood in the"Big Beautiful Bill.

Nessel sued the Trump Administration for restricting healthcare for transgender, intersex, and nonbinary youth.

Michigan was apportioned $87M for fiscal years 2022 through 2025. Of these funds, FHWA announced it would not obligated $28M to Michigan.

Michigan sued the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration over the suspension of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program that provides federal funding to develop electric vehicle infrastructure.

There are about 82,000 electric vehicles in Michigan and a few thousand chargers as of 2025. Michigan has about 8 million vehicles that use gasoline or diesel.

Nessel and Trump are also fueding over who has jurisdiction over the Line 5 pipeline, which runs 645-miles from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Canada. It has carried 540,000 gallons of hydrocarbons daily across Lake Michigan's lakebed since 1953.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Nessel have both sued the Enbridge seeking to shutter the pipeline. Meanwhile, Canada and the business community support the pipeline that provides energy to heat Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, among other states.

"Did you know the propane delivered by Line 5 heats livestock barns and powers farm equipment to help bring you the Wisconsin dairy products you know and love? We're proud to have served Wisconsin for 75 years, contributing to the largest agricultural sector in the state, and raise our glasses (of milk) to toast Wisconsin's dairy farmers this #NationalDairyMonth!"

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether the federal or state government has jurisdiction in the case.









