Texas Pastor Linked to Jasmine Crockett Launches Shameful Attack on Charlie Kirk After His Murder

A Texas pastor closely tied to Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX) used his platform this week not to condemn political violence, but to mock the late Charlie Kirk and question his faith.

Advertisement

During a sermon, the pastor claimed Kirk was “killed by a white Christian,” downplayed the nature of his murder, and made it clear he doesn’t believe Kirk deserves to be called a martyr. He flatly stated, “Don’t compare Kirk to King,” referring to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Even more disturbing, the pastor went further, implying that Kirk was not an actual Christian, all while ignoring the fact that Kirk was targeted and killed for his Christian, conservative beliefs.

Jasmine Crockett's pastor in Texas implies Charlie Kirk was a fake Christian, says he was "killed by a white Christian," and forcefully denies that he was "assassinated"



"Don't compare Kirk to King!" pic.twitter.com/GVMRnJaBgT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 15, 2025

No calls for unity. No prayers for Kirk’s family. Just bitterness and bile from a figure in Crockett’s own backyard — someone who holds influence over her community and, presumably, her worldview.

The Democrats' silence on this kind of rhetoric is deafening. A conservative leader was assassinated for his beliefs, and instead of mourning, far-left voices are using the opportunity to smear him. The left has repeatedly cultivated an environment based on violent rhetoric and the dehumanization of political opponents, which is not only tolerated but also cheered.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Crockett dismissed any suggestion that inflammatory rhetoric from the far left played a role in the assassination of Kirk. While she gave a half-hearted denouncement of political violence, Crockett spent most of the interview deflecting blame and pointing the finger squarely at President Donald Trump. Incredibly, she defended her use of the term "wannabe Hitler" to describe Trump and accused him of creating a culture of violence. Crockett even scolded Republicans for "presuming" the killer came from the political left—despite mounting evidence to the contrary—and then pivoted to suggest that the real issue is what "radicalized" the murderer.

She went on to claim that most mass shootings are tied to “White supremacy,” asserting, without evidence, that it's “not Black folk” or immigrants committing the violence—despite FBI data showing a far more complex reality. Instead of owning up to the dangerous consequences of incendiary language on her own side, Crockett chose to deflect, defend, and double down.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!











