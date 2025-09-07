Trump Signs Executive Order to Strengthen U.S. Response to Hostage-Takers

President Donald Trump signed a new executive order on Friday designed to give the United States greater leverage against regimes and groups that target American citizens for ransom or political pressure.

The order authorizes the U.S. government to formally designate countries engaged in wrongful detentions as “State Sponsors of Wrongful Detention,” expanding Washington’s ability to impose sanctions and other penalties. White House officials described the measure as a direct challenge to nations that use Americans as bargaining chips.

Trump highlighted his administration’s track record, noting that 72 hostages were recovered during the first eight months of his presidency. By comparison, Trump pointed to President Joe Biden’s widely criticized record, which included costly prisoner swaps with Iran that released frozen funds and emboldened adversaries.

“We paid nothing,” Trump emphasized. “They paid six billion.”

The president also warned that ransom deals encourage more abductions, particularly of journalists and aid workers. “Once you pay money, then a lot of people start disappearing,” Trump said.

Sebastian Gorka, Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the White House, underscored the order’s impact. “With this EO, the president is drawing a line in the sand,” Gorka explained. “It gives the secretary of state the tools to treat wrongful detention the same way we treat terrorism. That is very significant.”

Gorka also contrasted Trump’s approach with Biden’s, accusing the previous administration of pressuring hostage families to remain silent rather than confronting the problem.

“This administration has met with these families on a weekly basis,” he said, pointing to a more aggressive and transparent policy.

The executive order marks Trump’s 201st since taking office, reinforcing his emphasis on projecting strength abroad and refusing to reward America’s adversaries.