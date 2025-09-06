Pritzker Brags About Having 'Moles' Inside Trump Administration

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) openly admitted this week that he’s receiving unauthorized information from inside the Trump administration — thanks to insiders who are leaking from within.

“There are a lot who work in the administration, or work at the departments or the military, who let us know things without having permission to do so,” Pritzker said.

The comment, made without hesitation, raises serious concerns about national security, institutional integrity, and the apparent normalization of bureaucratic sabotage against a president.

While Democrats and their media allies spent years decrying “threats to democracy,” Pritzker is now casually admitting he benefits from internal leaks — including, by his own words, from military personnel.

His comments come as Pritzker continually attempts to downplay Chicago’s ongoing crime crisis, claiming the city’s homicide rate has “been cut in half” over the past four years — even as violent crime and lawlessness continue to define the city’s reputation.

Pritzker credited the supposed improvement to a combination of increased policing and state-funded “community violence intervention” programs.

“We've made massive investments in community violence intervention. Those programs are working,” he insisted.

But Pritzker’s rosy portrayal doesn’t match the reality on the ground. Chicago remains one of the most violent major cities in America, with residents continuing to suffer under rampant shootings, carjackings, and organized retail theft. While selective statistics might show a temporary dip in homicides, the broader pattern of lawlessness, soft-on-crime policies, and revolving-door prosecutions has not changed.

Rather than acknowledge legitimate concerns, Pritzker used the opportunity to attack President Donald Trump, who recently vowed to send the National Guard to restore order in cities like Chicago.

“He doesn’t read anything,” Pritzker said. “He just has some idea in his head that Chicago is bad.”

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

