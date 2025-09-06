Leaked Memo Suggests Biden Outsourced Pardon Power to Kamala Harris

A newly uncovered memo has added fuel to growing concerns over former President Joe Biden’s mental fitness and ability to have carried out the basic duties of his office — this time, revealing that former Vice President Kamala Harris was reportedly handling key decisions on presidential pardons.

The document, obtained by Just the News, outlines the Biden administration’s internal process for clemency decisions and shows the former president increasingly relied on Harris to approve pardons during his final year in office. It also confirms that many pardons were signed using an autopen — a device that replicates Biden’s signature — without clear evidence that Biden personally reviewed or approved the actions.

According to the memo, “The Vice President’s approval was sufficient to obtain his approval” in the most recent batch of clemency decisions. In other words, Harris — not Biden — was effectively calling the shots.

While Biden claimed earlier this year that he approved the “broad contours” of pardons, he also admitted he wasn’t always aware of who was being pardoned.

The White House staff had previously been advised, according to a February 2021 draft memo, that the president should personally sign all actions requiring his approval, following procedures used in the Obama-Biden administration. That guidance was reportedly ignored by 2024, with Biden deferring decisions and signatures to Harris and staff.

Aides reportedly found it difficult to get paperwork in front of Biden, citing his schedule and apparent inability to review applications promptly. One internal memo candidly admitted it could take “days or weeks” for the president to approve clemency packages — if at all.

Notably, it remains unclear whether Biden was even present for four high-level clemency meetings that included discussions on preemptive pardons for members of his own family, federal death row inmates, and political allies like Hunter Biden, Dr. Fauci, and Liz Cheney. The National Archives confirmed they could not find notes or records indicating Biden attended.

The situation has triggered renewed scrutiny from the Trump campaign, especially after a review found that nearly all major pardons during Biden’s final year were autopen-signed — not hand-signed by the president. In total, Biden has issued over 4,200 pardons, more than any president in a single term, according to the Pew Research Center.

The Trump team now alleges Biden effectively “outsourced” one of the most serious constitutional powers of the presidency to his Vice President — without transparency or accountability.

