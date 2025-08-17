Political Commentator: Trump Exposed the Dems for Who They Are...And They're Melting Down...
I'm Sorry, This Flyby Before Trump's Meeting With Putin Was Fantastic
Gavin Newsom Tried This Pivot on Red State Crime. It Failed Miserably.
Some Simple Truths About Slavery
Beto O'Rourke Is Not Going to Be Happy About This Judge's Ruling
Trump’s DC: The Stats Don’t Lie!
Massachusetts Man Who Threatened to Kill Members of Jewish Community, Bomb Synagogues Sent...
DC Crime Stats Under Scrutiny as Trump Steps In to Restore Law and...
Putin Offers Peace in Exchange for Control of Donbas
WSJ: EV-Maker Rivian Faces $100M Hole
Trump Admin Halts Gaza Visitor Visas Amid National Security Concerns
Trump's National Guard Could Soon Be Armed in D.C.
Democrat Melt Down Over Trump-Putin Summit
'It Is Time': Melania Trump Issues Powerful Plea for Peace in Letter to...
Tipsheet

Rubio Torches CBS Host Over Trump-Ukraine Peace Deal: 'Stupid Media Narrative'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 17, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Secretary of State Marco Rubio didn’t hold back Sunday when CBS's Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan tried to push the tired media line that President Donald Trump is “bullying” Ukraine into a bad peace deal with Russia.

Advertisement

In a fiery moment that lit up social media, Rubio called out the entire premise of Brennan’s question as a “stupid media narrative” — and he was absolutely right.

“This is such a stupid media narrative that [European leaders] are coming here tomorrow because Trump is going to bully Zelensky into a bad deal,” Rubio shot back. “We’ve been working with these people for weeks… We invited them to come.”

The Secretary of State wasn’t just defending President Trump; he was defending reality. The left struggles to give President Trump credit for his unorthodox yet effective approach to foreign policy, including his record of avoiding new military conflicts and prioritizing direct diplomacy. Now, as Trump engages on the world stage with a proposed peace framework to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, much of the media appears more focused on sowing skepticism than examining the potential merits of the plan. Rubio challenged that narrative head-on during his appearance on the network. Rather than exploring whether a negotiated freeze along the front lines could realistically stop the bloodshed, Brennan leaned into a familiar media angle — suggesting Trump might pressure President Zelensky into an unfavorable deal. 

Recommended

Beto O'Rourke Is Not Going to Be Happy About This Judge's Ruling Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership


Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Beto O'Rourke Is Not Going to Be Happy About This Judge's Ruling Jeff Charles
Some Simple Truths About Slavery Derek Hunter
WSJ: EV-Maker Rivian Faces $100M Hole Scott McClallen
Make Gaza Israel and Don't Apologize Alan Joseph Bauer
Gavin Newsom Tried This Pivot on Red State Crime. It Failed Miserably. Matt Vespa
Body Language Expert Just Obliterated the Liberal Media's Narrative About Trump's Meeting with Putin Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Beto O'Rourke Is Not Going to Be Happy About This Judge's Ruling Jeff Charles
Advertisement