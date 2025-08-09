McCarthy Drops Bombshell on Texas Democrat 'Diva' Banned for Life from Major Airline

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) just revealed some shocking gossip about a well-known Democrat “diva” in Washington.

During an interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, McCarthy shared a story about a high-profile Democratic congresswoman from Texas who was ultimately banned for life from a major airline. McCarthy explained that a few years ago, the lawmaker was boarding a flight when, after the doors had closed, she decided she needed to make one more phone call and stepped off the plane. McCarthy said the Democrat began pounding on the door, resulting in the pilot taking her phone.

"They closed the door, she was pounding on it, and the pilot literally took her purse, because it was on the plane, put it out the window, and dropped it,” McCarthy said. “And she got banned from flying that airline ever again.”

Watters then inquired if the Democrat McCarthy was talking about was Sheila Jackson Lee, who is rumored to be a challenging boss and traveler. McCarthy just smiled knowingly and replied, “I think you know who we’re talking about.”

McCarthy then went on to highlight the outrageous sense of entitlement displayed by some members of Congress, noting that a few lawmakers demanded such extravagant accommodations that their staff were required to wait outside their homes with car engines running, despite the Capitol being just a brief walk away.

“They would simply board the plane, carry their own suitcase, and stow it themselves,” he said, noting that the Texas Democrat wasn’t the only lawmaker to display “shockingly rude” behavior toward airline personnel.