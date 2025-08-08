VIP
Trump Orders U.S. Military Action Against Terrorist Drug Cartels Flooding America With Fentanyl

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 08, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump signed a directive ordering the Pentagon to begin military operations against violent Latin American drug cartels that have been officially designated as foreign terrorist organizations. These cartels are responsible for flooding the United States with deadly drugs like fentanyl, fueling addiction, chaos, and record-setting violence. While past administrations looked the other way, President Trump is treating these narco-terrorists like the enemy combatants they are. 

According to the New York Times, President Trump’s order lays the groundwork for direct U.S. military action—both at sea and on foreign soil—against the dangerous drug cartels that have been flooding America with fentanyl and other deadly narcotics. Military officials are already developing operational plans to take the fight to these terrorist organizations, sources familiar with the discussions said. This move underscores President Trump’s continued resolve to use every tool available—including the U.S. military—to confront a crisis that past administrations treated as merely a law enforcement issue. Under Trump’s leadership, the days of tolerating narco-terrorism and open drug pipelines into our country are coming to an end. 

While aboard Air Force One, President Trump confirmed to reporters that he offered to send U.S. troops into Mexico to curb cartel violence. 

"It's true. Absolutely. They are horrible people," Trump said, referring to the dangerous cartels. "They have been killing people left and right. They have made a fortune on selling drugs and destroying our people. [Inaudible] 300,000 people last year to fentanyl... they are bad news." 

Trump said he would be honored to help Mexico take down the drug cartels, calling them "evil." 

President Trump signed an executive order earlier this year directing the State Department to begin officially labeling violent drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. This marked a significant escalation in how the U.S. government confronts transnational crime. In February, the State Department designated several dangerous groups—including Tren de Aragua and MS-13—as terrorist threats, citing their role in trafficking drugs, fueling violence, and posing a national security danger that goes well beyond typical organized crime. 

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

DONALD TRUMP

