VIP
Trump Wins When He Does The Undoable
My Socialist Mayor
On the Democratic Protests in Texas and Nebraska
The Unsung Heroine of Pennsylvania's Conservative Movement
Eighty Years Ago, Truman Did the Right Thing
Which Scandal Gets Defined as a 'Distraction'?
No Confidence Parenting
Senate Democrats Continue Crusade to Fund Freezing and Discarding of Humans
The Siren Song of Socialism
Chris Wright Is Right: Climate Change Is Not ‘Making Weather More Dangerous and...
Why Do Young Americans Feel Israel Isn’t A Good Ally?
The Power of Propaganda and the Silence of the West
Governors Harbor Fugitive Texas Legislators
Trump’s Tariffs Deliver Big: $28B in July Alone as 'America First' Trade Strategy...
Tipsheet

American Eagle Stock Soars 20 Percent After Left Melts Down Over Sydney Sweeney Ad

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 05, 2025 10:30 PM
Copyright Business Wire 2025

American Eagle’s stock soared 20 percent this week, sending its market value close to $400 million after a viral backlash from the Left over its “good jeans” ad featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. The iconic American retailer got a significant sales boost after President Donald Trump publicly praised Sweeney, following revelations that she’s a registered Republican. The cultural firestorm translated into serious gains—shares of American Eagle closed more than 23 percent higher as consumers rallied behind the brand. 

Advertisement

"Oh, now I adore her ad … If Sydney Sweeney is registered, I think her ad is fantastic,” Trump said. 

The American Eagle ad uses a play on words to describe Sweeney’s “great genes.” 

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color,” Sweeney says in the ad. “My jeans are blue.” 

Liberals were quick to slam the ad, absurdly accusing it of promoting eugenics over a simple play on words about genetics. But the joke's on them, Sweeney's spot sent American Eagle jeans, as President Trump put it, “flying off the shelves." 

After a rough start to the year, with shares down 21 percent and a disappointing first-quarter earnings report that included an $85 million loss and a three percent drop in sales, American Eagle has come roaring back. On August 4, the stock surged an impressive 23.5 percent, closing at $13.32 per share and boosting the company’s market cap to $2.3 billion. Despite previous setbacks, American Eagle's stock is now up 25 percent over the past month, far outperforming the S&P 500’s modest 1.2 percent gain. The stock has traded between $9.27 and $22.82 over the past year, but this latest rally signals renewed investor confidence in the retailer’s turnaround.

Recommended

Democrats' Sudden Freakout Over Gerrymandering Is Starting to Make Sense... Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats' Sudden Freakout Over Gerrymandering Is Starting to Make Sense... Matt Vespa
Adam Schiff Under Investigation by the Maryland Attorney General for Mortgage Fraud Sarah Arnold
Elitist on the Taxpayer’s Dime: Democrat Feasts While His State Struggles Sarah Arnold
Greg Abbott Takes Emergency Action to Remove Derelict Texas Democrats Who Skipped Special Session Sarah Arnold
My Socialist Mayor John Stossel
So, That's Where the Grand Jury for the Russian Collusion Hoax Is Being Impaneled Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrats' Sudden Freakout Over Gerrymandering Is Starting to Make Sense... Matt Vespa
Advertisement