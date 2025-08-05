VIP
Trump Wins When He Does The Undoable
My Socialist Mayor
On the Democratic Protests in Texas and Nebraska
The Unsung Heroine of Pennsylvania's Conservative Movement
Eighty Years Ago, Truman Did the Right Thing
Which Scandal Gets Defined as a 'Distraction'?
No Confidence Parenting
Senate Democrats Continue Crusade to Fund Freezing and Discarding of Humans
The Siren Song of Socialism
Chris Wright Is Right: Climate Change Is Not 'Making Weather More Dangerous and...
Why Do Young Americans Feel Israel Isn't A Good Ally?
The Power of Propaganda and the Silence of the West
Governors Harbor Fugitive Texas Legislators
American Eagle Stock Soars 20 Percent After Left Melts Down Over Sydney Sweeney...
Trump's Tariffs Deliver Big: $28B in July Alone as 'America First' Trade Strategy...
Adam Schiff Under Investigation by the Maryland Attorney General for Mortgage Fraud

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 05, 2025 9:10 PM
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff (CA) is under federal criminal investigation for alleged mortgage fraud, as prosecutors examine claims that he repeatedly misrepresented his primary residence on federally backed mortgage applications. 

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland revealed it is actively pursuing a criminal investigation into possible mortgage fraud. This development follows a recent criminal referral from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to the Department of Justice, which accuses Schiff of repeatedly falsifying bank paperwork and property records to secure more favorable loan terms. 

Between 2009 and 2020, Schiff is alleged to have listed a Maryland property as his primary residence, despite also owning and living at a separate home in California, the state he represented in Congress. The accusations suggest possible violations of wire fraud, bank fraud, and submitting false financial statements, all of which carry serious criminal consequences. A 2011 affidavit signed by Schiff designated the Montgomery County, Maryland, home as his primary residence. Yet, during his 2023 Senate campaign, he reportedly claimed his Burbank, California, condo as his main residence as well. 

Democrats' Sudden Freakout Over Gerrymandering Is Starting to Make Sense... Matt Vespa
President Donald Trump said he’s long believed Adam Schiff to be a scam artist, slamming the Democrat as both a “crook” and a “fraud.” Trump added that Schiff must be held accountable and brought to justice. 

The investigation has ignited outrage among conservatives who have long accused Schiff of corruption and double standards. 

ADAM SCHIFF

