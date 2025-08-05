Adam Schiff Under Investigation by the Maryland Attorney General for Mortgage Fraud

Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff (CA) is under federal criminal investigation for alleged mortgage fraud, as prosecutors examine claims that he repeatedly misrepresented his primary residence on federally backed mortgage applications.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland revealed it is actively pursuing a criminal investigation into possible mortgage fraud. This development follows a recent criminal referral from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to the Department of Justice, which accuses Schiff of repeatedly falsifying bank paperwork and property records to secure more favorable loan terms.

Between 2009 and 2020, Schiff is alleged to have listed a Maryland property as his primary residence, despite also owning and living at a separate home in California, the state he represented in Congress. The accusations suggest possible violations of wire fraud, bank fraud, and submitting false financial statements, all of which carry serious criminal consequences. A 2011 affidavit signed by Schiff designated the Montgomery County, Maryland, home as his primary residence. Yet, during his 2023 Senate campaign, he reportedly claimed his Burbank, California, condo as his main residence as well.

President Donald Trump said he’s long believed Adam Schiff to be a scam artist, slamming the Democrat as both a “crook” and a “fraud.” Trump added that Schiff must be held accountable and brought to justice.

The investigation has ignited outrage among conservatives who have long accused Schiff of corruption and double standards.

