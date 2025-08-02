Rolling Stone's Piece Defending the Dems' Russian Collusion Hoax Is Beyond Parody
Senate Officially Confirms Jeanine Pirro as U.S. Attorney for DC

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 02, 2025 9:30 PM
The U.S. Senate has confirmed Judge Jeanine Pirro as the next U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. The 50–45 vote signals a strong show of support from Senate Republicans, despite fierce opposition from Democrats who bristled at Pirro’s unapologetically tough stance on crime, illegal immigration, and political corruption. Her confirmation marks a pivotal moment as the Trump administration continues to restore accountability and crack down on the politicized justice system in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, Jeanine Pirro remained one of more than 150 Trump nominees stalled in the Senate amid ongoing Democrat obstruction. President Trump has lauded Pirro as one of New York’s finest prosecutors, calling her “in a class by herself.” Republican senators had planned to move a broader batch of confirmations forward over the weekend, but eleventh-hour talks collapsed just before Pirro’s vote. As a result, only seven nominees were confirmed before lawmakers left town until September, leaving the bulk of Trump’s appointments—including several high-priority positions—still in limbo. 

Pirro spent 15 years working as a county prosecutor, eventually becoming an assistant district attorney. In 1990, she was elected as a judge, and just three years later, she made history by becoming the first woman elected as Westchester County’s district attorney—the county’s highest-ranking law enforcement official.

After Pirro’s confirmation, the Senate still had a dozen votes to get through, prompting Majority Leader John Thune to request that senators remain in the chamber to speed up the process—no one objected. President Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to commend Senate Republicans and Thune for pushing to confirm his nominees. He also criticized Democrats, accusing them of deliberately stalling the process and trying to block “wonderful and talented” individuals from being approved.

Her confirmation came days after the Senate approved the nomination of Emil Bove, Trump's former defense lawyer, to serve on a U.S. appeals court.

DONALD TRUMP

