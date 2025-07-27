Dem Under Fire for Taking Thousands From Donor Under Criminal Investigation for Embezzlement

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (Mich.) is under scrutiny after reports revealed she accepted nearly $5,000 from a Democratic donor currently under investigation for embezzling taxpayer dollars. This troubling connection raises serious questions about Stevens’ judgment and the kind of financial backers she chooses to align with.

Advertisement

According to a new report, Stevens accepted nearly $5,000 in campaign contributions from Fay Beydoun, who is under criminal investigation for embezzling taxpayer funds. The ongoing investigation into Michigan Democratic donor Fay Beydoun’s shady $20 million legislative grant may become a problem for Stevens. Records filed with the Federal Election Commission show the Birmingham Democrat running to replace Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters in 2026 has collected $4,750 in campaign contributions from Beydoun since 2019.

The donations raise concerns about Haley Stevens’ connection to Beydoun, including what Stevens knew about the grant, whether she attempted to secure federal support for Beydoun’s nonprofit, Global Link International, and whether she plans to continue accepting contributions from Beydoun. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is currently investigating Beydoun for allegedly misusing $20 million in taxpayer money that state lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) approved in 2022 for her Detroit-based nonprofit. Beydoun, a major Democratic donor, was appointed by Whitmer in 2019 to the executive board of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which oversaw the grant. Still, she was forced to resign in April 2024 after The Detroit News revealed questionable spending, including a $4,500 coffeemaker, an $11,000 first-class flight to Budapest, and a $550,000 annual salary. Federal Election Commission records show Stevens first received $250 from Beydoun during her 2019 primary for Michigan’s 11th Congressional District. Beydoun then donated $1,000 in the 2022 primary, $500 in the 2022 general election, $2,000 in 2023, and another $1,000 in February 2024.

Stevens is the only current candidate for U.S. Senate who has received Beydoun’s financial support.

"Haley Stevens took thousands from Fay Beydoun, and their relationship is far too close for comfort,” NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia said. “It’s disgraceful that Stevens refuses to provide answers to Michiganders who deserve to know how deep the corruption runs.”