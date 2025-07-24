New York City Just Earned Itself a Lawsuit From DOJ
Trump Takes a Stand Against Homelessness

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 24, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump signed an executive order urging states and municipalities to clear homeless encampments from public streets and relocate individuals to designated treatment and rehabilitation centers. The initiative marks a sharp pivot from the permissive, hands-off approach favored by many Democrat-led cities, which critics say has allowed public spaces to deteriorate into unsafe, unsanitary zones. 

On Thursday, President Trump took decisive action by signing an executive order urging cities and local governments to remove homeless individuals from public spaces and restore law and order to America’s streets. Unlike Democrats—who seem content to let homelessness spiral out of control while expanding the welfare state—Trump’s plan offers real solutions. The order calls for the rehousing of homeless individuals, including drug addicts and those with mental health issues, in designated treatment centers. It also redirects federal funding to support these facilities, prioritizing states and municipalities that already take a tough stance on open drug use, urban camping, squatting, and other quality-of-life crimes. This move signals a return to accountability and common sense in addressing a crisis that progressive policies have only made worse. 

The overwhelming majority of the homeless population, by some estimates, over 90 percent, are entangled in criminal activity, drug abuse, or both. A significant number are also in the country illegally. In cities like Los Angeles, they've transformed once-thriving neighborhoods into dangerous zones marked by crime, filth, and lawlessness. While local mayors and officials continue to turn a blind eye, President Trump is stepping in to do what they won’t: restore safety and order to the nation's streets. 

"President Trump is delivering on his commitment to Make America Safe Again and end homelessness across America,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "By removing vagrant criminals from our streets and redirecting resources toward substance abuse programs, the Trump Administration will ensure that Americans feel safe in their own communities and that individuals suffering from addiction or mental health struggles are able to get the help they need." 

