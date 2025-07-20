Trump's Approval Has Gone *UP* Since the Epstein Files Circus
How Stupid Can Democrats Get? (That’s a Question, Not a Challenge)
The Left Distrusts the People
Druzin' for a Bruisin'
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 277: Moses in the New Testament Book of...
The Benign Bully Pulpit of Donald Trump
Tim Burchett Sounds Alarm: Biden Admin May Have Tampered with Epstein Files
Trump Admin Ends Biden’s SAVE Scheme, Blocks 460K Borrowers from Costly Giveaway
Illegal Alien Charged for Staging a Kidnapping and Attempting to Frame ICE
Watch Out: Texas Democrat Pushes Views That Clearly Contradict Clear Biblical Teachings
Lincoln Warned Us About Lawlessness. We Should Listen.
One Hundred Years After Scopes — the Trial That Changed the Culture
Faith Under Fire: Why Every House of Worship Must Prioritize Security
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Resigns After Kiss Cam Fallout at Coldplay Concert
Tipsheet

Democrat State Senator Guilty of Burglary, DFL Faces Fallout Over One-Seat Majority

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 20, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Minnesota Democratic State Sen. and member of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL), Nicole Mitchell, was found guilty this week of felony burglary and possessing burglary tools, after breaking into her stepmother’s home in the middle of the night. Mitchell, who claimed she was doing a “welfare check,” was caught with tools like gloves, a flashlight, and a lock-picking set, which clearly contradict her story. The jury convicted her in just three hours. With Democrats holding only a one-seat majority in the state Senate, the conviction is sparking growing calls for her resignation. 

Advertisement

Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald said he is "pleased for Carol Mitchell, for some justice," while Defense attorney Dane DeKrey said his team said there are "arguments for mercy." 

In April 2024, Senator Nicole Mitchell was arrested after allegedly breaking into her stepmother’s home. Mitchell claimed she was trying to retrieve a few personal items that had belonged to her late father, and said her stepmother—who she said suffers from Alzheimer’s—had refused to communicate with her. Bodycam footage from the arrest showed Mitchell admitting, “I’m just trying to get some of my dad’s things,” followed by the telling remark, “Clearly, I’m not good at this.” She admitted to entering the home without permission because her stepmother wouldn’t speak to her.

Lawmakers in Minnesota are not automatically expelled following a felony conviction; however, the legislature does have the authority to vote on removing a senator. Despite that, both Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) office and Minnesota DFL Party Chair Richard Carlbom have publicly stated they expect her to step down. However, Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy acknowledged the seriousness of the charges but argued that Mitchell was entitled to due process before any decisions about her political future are made.

Recommended

Tim Burchett Sounds Alarm: Biden Admin May Have Tampered with Epstein Files Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

A judge overseeing the trial said that Mitchell could remain free pending sentencing. A date has not yet been set. She faces a mandatory minimum of 180 days in jail.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Burchett Sounds Alarm: Biden Admin May Have Tampered with Epstein Files Sarah Arnold
Trump Admin Ends Biden’s SAVE Scheme, Blocks 460K Borrowers from Costly Giveaway Sarah Arnold
How Stupid Can Democrats Get? (That’s a Question, Not a Challenge) Derek Hunter
WSJ Reporters Behind Epstein Smear Have Deep Ties to Clinton-Backed Russia Hoax Machine Sarah Arnold
Trump's Approval Has Gone *UP* Since the Epstein Files Circus Matt Vespa
Watch Out: Texas Democrat Pushes Views That Clearly Contradict Clear Biblical Teachings Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tim Burchett Sounds Alarm: Biden Admin May Have Tampered with Epstein Files Sarah Arnold
Advertisement