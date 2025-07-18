Trump Signs Historic Digital Currency Protections Into Law
VIP
This Is Not a Drill
Republicans Flip the Script on Democrats' Epstein Files Bill
VIP
Trust the Administration on the Epstein Files and Let's Keep on Winning
Oh, No Wonder Why That WSJ Trump-Epstein Birthday Card Story Is Bogus
The Bombshell Tulsi Gabbard Just Dropped on the Russian Collusion Hoax Should Terrify...
Kennedy Explains Why the US Just Rejected Amendments to WHO's International Health Regulat...
Trump Gets It Done: 10 Americans Back on U.S. Soil After Release from...
Maine Senate Race Shaping Up to Be High-Stakes Battle Between Susan Collins, Conservative...
Trump Sues Wall Street Journal Over 'Fake' Epstein Story: 'I’m Going to Sue...
VIP
Congressional Democrats Hit Historic Low as Voter Backlash Grows Ahead of 2026 Midterms
Vance Responds to the Wall Street Journal's Supposed 'Bombshell' About Trump and Epstein
Yet Another Top Biden Official Just Pleaded the Fifth
Trump: I ‘Absolutely Love’ That Colbert Got Fired
Tipsheet

Kristi Noem Slams Leftist Media for Coddling Criminal Illegals with Sob Stories

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 18, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is turning the tables on the liberal media, demanding accountability for the sympathetic coverage they often give to illegal immigrants, many of whom, she points out, have serious criminal records. Rather than buying into emotional narratives pushed by left-leaning outlets, Noem is urging Americans to look at the facts: open-border policies and media cover-ups are putting law-abiding citizens at risk. 

Advertisement

On Friday, Noem drew attention to several serious criminal cases involving individuals in the U.S. illegally, challenging media narratives that she argues overlook the impact of such crimes. She highlighted the arrests of two Venezuelan nationals, accused of promoting prostitution and evading arrest, as well as a 35-year-old Venezuelan man charged with homicide for allegedly stabbing his wife to death.

Noem also cited a case involving a Salvadoran national with alleged ties to the MS-13 gang, who is wanted in El Salvador for aggravated murder and was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Additionally, a 22-year-old Guatemalan man living in the U.S. illegally was charged with child rape, exploitation of a minor, and identity theft. Another case involved a 60-year-old Iraqi national with a history of convictions for rape, larceny, and false imprisonment.

Left-wing media outlets frequently downplay the crimes of illegal immigrants, choosing instead to cast them in a sympathetic light with emotional, human-interest narratives

Recommended

The Bombshell Tulsi Gabbard Just Dropped on the Russian Collusion Hoax Should Terrify Every American Jeff Charles
Advertisement

CNN ran a sympathetic profile of a Salvadoran mother, Elsy Noemi Berrios, emphasizing that her family claims she is a hardworking single parent and noting that DHS has not provided evidence of her alleged connection to MS‑13. The article highlights her lack of criminal history and the uncertainty around the government's claims, portraying her more as an enforcement victim than a potential gang affiliate. 

In another instance, CNN covered the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien living in Maryland, deported to El Salvador, saying he was “wrongly deported." 

MSNBC analysts, including Mika Brzezinski and panelists on Morning Joe, were criticized for focusing on Abrego Garcia’s lack of criminal record and alleged legal mistakes rather than his alleged MS-13 gang affiliation. They even commented on his attire—like a Bulls hat—while downplaying absolute public safety concerns.

An MSNBC legal analyst penned an article originally titled “Laken Riley’s killer never stood a chance”, later revised to “The guilt of Laken Riley’s killer was never in doubt.” Critics slammed it as an effort to humanize a convicted illegal immigrant murderer, arguing that the network seemed more concerned with legal procedure than the victim and her family. 

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Bombshell Tulsi Gabbard Just Dropped on the Russian Collusion Hoax Should Terrify Every American Jeff Charles
Republicans Flip the Script on Democrats' Epstein Files Bill Matt Vespa
Maine Senate Race Shaping Up to Be High-Stakes Battle Between Susan Collins, Conservative Challenger Sarah Arnold
Oh, No Wonder Why That WSJ Trump-Epstein Birthday Card Story Is Bogus Matt Vespa
The World Woke Up Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Sues Wall Street Journal Over 'Fake' Epstein Story: 'I’m Going to Sue His A** Off!' Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Bombshell Tulsi Gabbard Just Dropped on the Russian Collusion Hoax Should Terrify Every American Jeff Charles
Advertisement