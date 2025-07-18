Kristi Noem Slams Leftist Media for Coddling Criminal Illegals with Sob Stories

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is turning the tables on the liberal media, demanding accountability for the sympathetic coverage they often give to illegal immigrants, many of whom, she points out, have serious criminal records. Rather than buying into emotional narratives pushed by left-leaning outlets, Noem is urging Americans to look at the facts: open-border policies and media cover-ups are putting law-abiding citizens at risk.

On Friday, Noem drew attention to several serious criminal cases involving individuals in the U.S. illegally, challenging media narratives that she argues overlook the impact of such crimes. She highlighted the arrests of two Venezuelan nationals, accused of promoting prostitution and evading arrest, as well as a 35-year-old Venezuelan man charged with homicide for allegedly stabbing his wife to death.

Noem also cited a case involving a Salvadoran national with alleged ties to the MS-13 gang, who is wanted in El Salvador for aggravated murder and was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Additionally, a 22-year-old Guatemalan man living in the U.S. illegally was charged with child rape, exploitation of a minor, and identity theft. Another case involved a 60-year-old Iraqi national with a history of convictions for rape, larceny, and false imprisonment.

.@Sec_Noem forces the FAKE NEWS to take a hard look at who they are peddling sob stories for—criminal illegal alien murderers, gang members, and child rapists. pic.twitter.com/coGftoLkgu — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 18, 2025

Left-wing media outlets frequently downplay the crimes of illegal immigrants, choosing instead to cast them in a sympathetic light with emotional, human-interest narratives

CNN ran a sympathetic profile of a Salvadoran mother, Elsy Noemi Berrios, emphasizing that her family claims she is a hardworking single parent and noting that DHS has not provided evidence of her alleged connection to MS‑13. The article highlights her lack of criminal history and the uncertainty around the government's claims, portraying her more as an enforcement victim than a potential gang affiliate.

In another instance, CNN covered the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien living in Maryland, deported to El Salvador, saying he was “wrongly deported."

MSNBC analysts, including Mika Brzezinski and panelists on Morning Joe, were criticized for focusing on Abrego Garcia’s lack of criminal record and alleged legal mistakes rather than his alleged MS-13 gang affiliation. They even commented on his attire—like a Bulls hat—while downplaying absolute public safety concerns.

An MSNBC legal analyst penned an article originally titled “Laken Riley’s killer never stood a chance”, later revised to “The guilt of Laken Riley’s killer was never in doubt.” Critics slammed it as an effort to humanize a convicted illegal immigrant murderer, arguing that the network seemed more concerned with legal procedure than the victim and her family.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

