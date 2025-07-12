Political Analyst Warns NYC: Socialist Zohran Mamdani Poised to Win

Political analyst Mark Halperin evaluated the prospects of NYC Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, and his assessment isn’t optimistic for the city. New Yorkers will need to quickly understand who this self-described socialist really is, or risk facing serious consequences.

During an appearance on “Kudlow,” Halperin discussed the chances of Mamdani, who campaigned against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, winning the New York mayoral race, predicting that Mamdani has an 85% chance of winning the mayoral race. Mamdani won the Democratic nomination earlier this month, capturing 56 percent of the vote and defeating more moderate, establishment candidates.

"Not today. There was some opposition research dropped on him,” Halperin responded to Larry Kudlow when asked whether Mamdani could be defeated in New York. “And if there’s something that’s akin to a silver bullet against a communist, maybe. But, barring that, I think he’s got an 85 percent chance of being his honor come next year.”

Halperin went on to say that some donors are making a critical mistake by supporting a candidate without fully understanding the policies Mamdani is pushing. He noted that while many of these donors are savvy when it comes to making money, they can be surprisingly shortsighted when it comes to politics. He also suggested that critics of Mamdani don’t yet have a strong alternative candidate to rally behind.

"You can be really good in making money and really stupid about politics. And I think the fundamental mistake they’re making, I’ve met a donor or two who doesn’t know much about politics but think they do. Maybe you have as well. The problem is they don’t have a candidate,” Halperin said. ‘Tip O’Neill said all politics is local and people say that’s the first rule of politics. It’s actually the second.”

Halperin continued to say that many wealthy donors focus too much on data and metrics in political races but miss a crucial point: you can’t defeat an opponent without a strong candidate of your own. He pointed out that although many donors backed Mayor Eric Adams based on polling and data, Adams has a limited base of support that makes him unlikely to win, even in a one-on-one race. He also noted that the race won’t be one-on-one, so relying solely on Adams may be a flawed strategy.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

