Tipsheet

Fourth of July Protests Turn Violent As Leftist Activists Confront ICE, Burn Property

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 06, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Over the Fourth of July weekend—a time meant to celebrate American freedom and unity—left-wing activists once again took to the streets, this time to protest President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Instead of honoring the values that built the United States, demonstrators used the holiday to push divisive rhetoric and vent their outrage over Trump’s growing influence heading into the 2024 election. The protests highlight the left's continued obsession with vilifying Trump, even as millions of Americans credit his leadership with restoring strength, prosperity, and common sense to the country.

The demonstrations took place outside the ICE facility in Portland, where protesters reportedly confronted federal officers. Organizers were said to have coordinated a “caravan” that traveled from the South Portland ICE location to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington. In response to escalating tensions, law enforcement deployed tear gas and used crowd control munitions to break up the gathering.

Antifa reportedly “committed an arson attack at the ICE facility in Portland. 

The protests followed President Trump's signing of his massive "One Big Beautiful Bill," which delivers on several key campaign promises. The legislation increases funding for border and national security, introduces significant spending cuts, and includes measures such as eliminating taxes on tips, overtime pay, and Social Security benefits.

