NORAD Fighter Jet Intercepts General Aviation Plane After Multiple Airspace Violates Trump's No-Fly Zone

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 06, 2025 3:00 PM
A general aviation aircraft was intercepted Saturday afternoon by a NORAD-controlled fighter jet after entering restricted airspace near Bedminster Township, New Jersey, where President Donald Trump was spending the holiday weekend, officials said. The airspace over Bedminster is always locked down whenever Trump is in the area.

According to a statement from NORAD, the pilot entered a temporary flight restriction (TFR) zone shortly before 2:40 p.m. ET. A fighter jet performed a standard "headbutt" maneuver—a tactic used to catch a pilot’s attention—and safely guided the aircraft out of the restricted airspace. This incident was the fourth TFR breach in the area that day, with a fifth violation occurring afterward, bringing the total number of airspace incursions to five.

"If you’re flying anywhere near Bedminster, NJ, you’d better check NOTAMs 1353, 1358, 2246, and 2247," 1st Air Force (America’s AOC) posted on X. "No excuses! Stay sharp, stay legal, and stay out of restricted airspace."

General aviation pilots are being strongly advised to check all applicable FAA Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) before flying—especially NOTAMs 1353, 1358, 2246, and 2247, which are specific to the Bedminster area. NORAD relies on a coordinated network of radar systems, satellites, and fighter jets to detect and address possible airspace threats across the U.S. and Canada. The recent interception serves as a clear example of NORAD’s ongoing dedication to maintaining aerospace security and control.

DONALD TRUMP

