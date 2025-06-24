Trump Explodes on CNN Directly to Its Cameras: 'You're Real Losers'

President Donald Trump pushed back forcefully against reporters on Tuesday from the White House lawn, following claims that recent U.S. strikes failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities. Trump confirmed that the operation targeted key sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—using a combination of 12 massive 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs and 30 Tomahawk missiles. Despite the scale and precision of the attack, CNN reported that it is still too early to verify whether the strikes eliminated the nuclear sites.

Advertisement

Calling CNN “gutless losers,” President Trump knocked down the network’s doubts, saying once again that Iran’s nuclear sites have been “completely demolished.”

“And you know the fake news, CNN in particular, they're trying to say, 'Well, I agree that it was destroyed but maybe not that destroyed,” Trump told CNN reporters.

The president also called the network “real losers” for disrespecting the B-2 pilots who put their lives on the line to carry out the mission.

“I say that to CNN because I watch it. I have no choice. I got to watch that garbage,” Trump added. “It’s all garbage. It's all fake news. CNN is scum and so is MSDNC ... and frankly the networks aren't much better.”

MSDNC—Democratic National Committee— the name Trump dubbed for the left-leaning network, MSNBC.

President Trump stares into CNN’s camera and calls them a bunch of “gutless losers” for not respecting the B-2 pilots.



Amazing.



“You're real losers.”



“I say that to CNN because I watch it. I have no choice. I got to watch that garbage.

It's all garbage. It's all… pic.twitter.com/nQ6comnfZj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 24, 2025

“You know what they're doing? They're really hurting great pilots that put their lives on the line,” he continued, demanding that the network apologize to the B-2 pilots.

Trump’s comments come after the New York Times accused Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of being sexist after he congratulated the pilots, referring to them as “our boys on those bombers” despite a female pilot being among the elite B-2 Stealth Bomber crew that unleashed the powerful bunker-buster strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

“In the briefing, Hegseth referred to B-2 pilots as ‘our boys on those bombers,’ yet both men and women have been trained to fly them,” New York Times Pentagon reporter John Ismay wrote.