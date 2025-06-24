In the Biggest Threats to Our Country: NYC Is About to Elect a Muslim Socialist as Mayor

In a troubling sign of just how far left New York City politics has drifted, socialist and outspoken anti-Israel activist Zohran Mamdani has now pulled ahead of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in the city’s mayoral primary, according to a new poll. Mamdani, who has a history of sympathizing with radical Muslim groups and openly criticizing America’s closest ally in the Middle East, Israel, represents a dangerous shift toward extremism in one of the nation’s most influential cities. His rise is a warning signal for New Yorkers and anyone concerned about national security and law and order.

Mamdani, a former rapper named “Mr. Cardamom,” has pulled ahead of Cuomo in a new Emerson poll, leading him 52 to 48 percent. Cuomo warned that the city is in “real trouble” if Mamdani wins— and his concerns shouldn’t be taken lightly.

It is important to note that his mother used to film his so-called "rap" music videos.

In a resurfaced “music” video, Mamadani can be seen rapping that he “loves” the Holy Land Five— a U.S.-based Islamic charity once the largest Muslim charity in the United States. In 2008, they were convicted on federal charges of providing material support to Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. The Muslim charity has claimed to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians. The U.S. government has accused it of funneling over $12 million to Hamas-controlled charities in the West Bank and Gaza. However, in 2001, the organization was shut down by the Bush administration shortly after the 9/11 attacks.

Cuomo called Mamdani “disgusting and despicable.”

Additionally, during an interview, a reporter called out Mamdani, pointing out that he changes the way he talks depending on who he's talking to, questioning whether voters can trust him.

WATCH: The Muslim socialist Zohran Mamdani is such a shameless dirtbag he changes his accent depending on who he's talking to. He also used to be a "rapper" whose mom directed his music videos.



pic.twitter.com/ozT0MBSNh8 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 24, 2025

Mamdani also lashed out at the Trump administration following President Donald Trump’s strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend. He denounced the operation as “illegal” and “unconstitutional,” accusing Trump of dragging the country further into chaos with what he called reckless military aggression.

As I previously reported, Mamdani has a long and troubling record of extremism. He openly supports groups with ties to Hamas and has been a vocal advocate for defunding the police. His anti-Israel stance is well documented, including his arrest at a pro-Palestinian rally. In a resurfaced video, Mamdani is seen lunging at former Border Czar Tom Homan in an unhinged outburst, demanding the release of a 30-year-old Syrian-born foreign national involved in organizing the antisemitic protests that intimidated Jewish students at Columbia University. As a mayoral candidate, Mamdani has firmly aligned himself with open borders, lawlessness, and taxpayer-funded handouts for illegal immigrants.